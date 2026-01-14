Court Begins Hearing in Sowore’s N1.2bn Damages Suit against IG, AGF, Others March 10

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, adjourned to March 10 to commence hearing in a N1.2 billion civil rights suit against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and two others.

Justice Umar took the decision following an oral application by Marshall Abubakar, representing the plaintiff, a former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

The two other respondents are the Nigeria Police Force and the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

When the matter was called, while Abubakar announced appearance for Sowore, who was also in court, there was no representation for the defendants, despite their been served with the suit as well as hearing notice.

The absence of all the defendants prompted Justice Umar to adjourn the matter to March 10 but with a warning that it would be for definite hearing on the date.

The judge ordered that hearing notices must be served on the defendants so as not to give excuse for any further adjournment.

Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, had last year slammed a fundamental human rights suit against the defendants over his October 23, 2025 arrest and detention over his participation in a protest against the arrest and prosecution of the Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu.

In the suit, Sowore claimed his arrest and detention over a peaceful protest constituted a blatant breach of his right to freedom of movement and dignity of human person.

He also claimed that his arraignment on October 24, 2025 was illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

He predicated his suit on sections 35, 34, 37, 41 and 46 of the 1999 Constitution to establish the alleged breach of his fundamental rights.

Among others, Sowore asked the court to declare his arrest and detention as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional on the grounds that he did not violate any order of court or run foul of any known law regarding lawful protest.

He prayed the court to order the first to third defendants to pay him N200 million as general damages for the illegal violations of his rights.

Sowore applied for another order compelling the first to third defendants to pay him another N1 billion as punitive and exemplary damages for his illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional arrest, detention and arraignment.

In addition, the activist sought an order compelling the IGP, Nigeria Police Force, and the FCT Commissioner of Police to tender a public apology in at least three national newspapers for violating his rights.

Besides, the activist asked the court to direct the AGF to initiate disciplinary actions against the IGP and the FCT Police Commissioner under the Anti-Torture Act of 2017 and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act.