Umahi Commends JRB Construction, Expresses Satisfaction on Reconstruction of Abuja-Keffi Road

The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi has commended JRB Construction Company Limited for the work done on the Abuja-Keffi dual carriageway project.

Umahi gave the commendation during an on-the-spot inspection tour of the project.

The minister appreciated their professionalism, while also highlighting some areas in the construction that needed some perfection.

JRB Construction Company Limited was awarded the emergency intervention reconstruction of the road in October 2025, and has since demonstrated exceptional execution and speed in delivering the project.

Also, during the inspection of the China Habour Engineering’s part of the project, Umahi gave the company until the end of February to complete and hand over the road or face sanctions in line with contractual terms.

“I am giving you the end of February to hand over this job. You must come to my office on Wednesday with your timetable and a commitment to complete the project by then,” he said.

Umahi stressed that 2026 would be an “action year” for the ministry, warning that indiscipline, negligence, and failure to enforce directives would no longer be tolerated.

On his part, the Chairman of JRB Group, Jimoh Rauf commended the federal government for empowering indigenous companies to showcase their prowess and professionalism.

“I assure you that by the end of March 2026, this project will be completed,” he said.