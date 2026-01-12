  • Monday, 12th January, 2026

 Obi: Tambuwal’s 60th Colloquium a Clarion Call For Unity, Service to Nigeria 

Nigeria | 19 hours ago

 Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

 Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has described the gathering at Saturday’s birthday colloquium for Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as a clarion call for unity and service in Nigeria 

According to a statement by Obi, ”This celebration was not just a milestone but a clarion call for unity and service to our beloved nation.” 

He said during the symposium that, ”I delivered a brief but impactful goodwill message, emphasising the urgent need for national unity. 

”The future of Nigeria depends on our collective strength. Now is the time to unite and forge a consensus to address the troubling challenges facing our nation.

”At 60, Senator Tambuwal exemplifies true leadership – not measured by years in office but by unwavering dedication to what is right. He has been a bulwark for a united Nigeria. I also extended my gratitude to him for his steadfast commitment to advancing vital sectors: education, healthcare, and agriculture. 

”His unwavering focus on these areas underscores the reality that effective leadership lies in investing in a united and productive populace.

”As I travel through Nigeria, I see immense potential being undermined by disunity and ineffective leadership. With unity and competent governance, we can transition our nation from consumption to production, bolster agriculture and manufacturing, and eradicate poverty, corruption, and insecurity—ultimately fostering an inclusive and prosperous nation.

”It is absolutely fitting that we celebrate Senator Tambuwal today—a champion of unity, dialogue, and national cohesion. His relentless service serves as a powerful reminder that Nigeria’s future will not be crafted by those who sow division, but by those who foster connection and collaboration.

”On behalf of all who strive for a renewed Nigeria, I wish Senator Aminu Tambuwal a very happy 60th birthday. May this new chapter of his life be rich with good health, renewed strength, and even greater service to our nation,” he said 

Obi said the event brought together a remarkable assembly of distinguished Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, . Atiku Abubakar, ADC National Chairman Senator David Mark, and former Speakers Masari, Patricia Ette, and Yakubu Dogara, along with notable Governors and numerous respected leaders and stakeholders dedicated to Nigeria country’s unity and progress.

