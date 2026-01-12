Nigerian Army Intensifies More Internal Security Operations in Kwara, Niger States

*Joint police/military operatives neutralise scores of bandits in Kogi

*One person shot during protest against kidnapping in Ekpoma, police say

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja and Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Nigerian Army, weekend, hinted that, it has intensified more clearance and internal security operations across parts of Kwara and Niger States in order to decimate the activities of banditry and kidnapping.

The Commander, Headquarters 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Nicholas Rume, stated this in Ilorin, Kwara, during the 2025 Nigerian Army Social Activities (NASA) held at the Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin.

According to him, the brigade has sustained several military operations within its Area of Responsibility (AOR), targeting criminal elements operating in border communities and forest reserves.

He said the operations included Operation Fansan Yamma, Operation Harmony in Kwara State, and the recently concluded Operation Park Strike IV and V, which covered Kainji Lake National Park, adjoining villages in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, as well as Kaiama and Baruten Local Government Areas of Kwara State.

Rume said that, “The Year 2025 saw 22 Armoured Brigade conducting a number of clearance operations, such as Operation Park Strike IV and V which covered Kainji Lake National Park and its adjoining villages and the general areas of Borgu LGA in Niger State, Kaiama and Baruten LGAs of Kwara State.”

He added that Operation Fansan Yamma was currently ongoing, aimed at flushing out bandits and restoring peace across affected communities.

Joint Police/Military Operatives Neutralise Scores of Bandits in Kogi

The joint operation of the Police and Military operatives hasneutralised scores of bandits, flushed them out and dislodged them of their hideouts in the Kogi State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer, CSP William Aya, in Lokoja on Sunday.

According to the statement, “The ongoing onslaught against bandit operations in Kogi State by the joint police and military has yielded fruitful results. Bandits were flushed out, their networks dislodged, and scores were neutralized.

“The operation, which is being carried out with vigor, commitment, and utmost professionalism, and supported by the Nigeria Police Force Air wing components through precision air strikes, led to these successes.

“The command uses this medium to alert the public to be on the lookout for anyone seen around with bullet wounds, injuries, and suspicious behavior and to report such to the nearest police station.

“The public are urged to support the ongoing operations with credible information about criminal elements seen around the neighborhood. Noting that security is a shared responsibility, together we can make Nigeria better,” PPRO posited.

One person shot during protest against kidnapping in Ekpoma, Police Say

The Edo State Police Command, has said one person was shot during a protest against insecurity in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The command fingered a yet-to-be named military operative as responsible for the shooting of the 32-year-old Osagie Abraham, during the massive protest that rocked the community where Ambrose Alli University (AAU) is located.

Youths and students had taken to the streets of the University community, barricaded the ever busy Benin-Auchi highway, over the killing of a kidnap victim by his abductors a day before the protest.

The State Police Command Spokesperson, ASP Ikoedem, in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that the military personnel involved in the shooting incident, has been identified and the appropriate military authorities, have been formally notified for necessary administrative and disciplinary action in line with established protocols.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has personally visited the victim, who is presently receiving medical attention at Eromoele Medical Centre Ekpoma.

Ikoedem further disclosed that unscrupulous persons, who hijacked the protest and engaged in acts of violence, vandalism, and looting, have also been identified and arrested.

She said thorough investigations were ongoing to ensure that all culpable persons were brought to justice.

“Regrettably, the protest was hijacked and all the rules of peaceful protest was ignored which led to incidents including malicious damages, looting of property, vandalisation of shops, as well as a millitary personnel discharging firearms at a protester.

“In response to the sudden escalation, the Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, promptly led additional tactical reinforcements from the State Command Headquarters, Benin to Ekpoma to reinforce operational control, restore public order, and prevent further degeneration of the situation.

“Through coordinated deployments, strategic positioning of personnel, and professional crowd control measures, normalcy was swiftly restored across the affected areas.”