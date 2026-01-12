Lack of Unity may Hamper Creation of Ijebu State, Daniel Warns

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former governor of Ogun State and Senator Representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, yesterday warned that creation of the much-desired Ijebu State may not be realistic unless there is unity of purpose among the people of the nine local governments that constituted the old Ijebu Province.

Daniel gave the warning at Ikoto Okeowa, during the BATOGD Movement Tour of Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

The tour which drew stakeholders from entire wards that constituted the local government was the seventh in the series of the assessment tour.

The senator who highlighted some of the achievements of his administrations as the governor of Ogun State between 2003 and 2011, said what can bring further development to the old Ijebu Province, is the transition of the province to a full fledge state.

As the sponsor of the bill for the establishment of the proposed state, Daniel said he had done all behind the scene jobs, to ensure that the creation of the new state become a reality.

He said: “In the current circumstances facing Ijebuland, the last real hope for accelerated and sustainable development lies in the prospect of creating a new State from the old Ijebu Province.

“As your Senator, we have undertaken significant work behind the scenes on this and other matters.

“However, I have deliberately chosen not to make much noise until we have successfully crossed all the necessary hurdles.

“The parameters and requirements for state creation are enormous and rigorous. Overcoming them demands nothing less than unity of purpose among our people.

“The old Ijebu Province, which forms the basis of this aspiration, consists of nine local government councils. Anything short of this full complement cannot guarantee a successful process.

“The minimum and most critical requirement to achieve the creation of this state is unity of purpose. If the National Assembly cannot discern that unity among us, we cannot guarantee success. We must unite.

“Let me inform you that we are on the verge of reaching a consensus on the name and the Capital of the State; Ijebu-Remo State. If we fail to decide for ourselves, especially on this consensus, other people will take those decisions for us.

“You will agree with me, that I don’t usually touch things that I cannot complete, and on this State creation project, I am fully committed.”

Daniel said for people to fully mobilise support for re-election of President Bola Tinubu and him as their senator, they should participate fully in the ongoing e-registration of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said, “I want to implore all our citizens, young and old, men and women, to take full advantage of this opportunity E-Registration of our party, APC.

“Go and register and become full members of the party so that you can actively support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our own Senatorial bid for re-election.”

The tour of Odogbolu Local Government Area like similar ones held earlier, featured empowerment programme, during which many people from different wards, went home with materials including sewing machines, fertiliser, motocycles, freezers and cash.

Impressed by the performance of Daniel, the gathering endorsed him for second term as the senator to represent the Ogin East Senatorial District and President Bola Tinubu as president.

The motion for the endorsement, was moved by Baleof Erebe, Dr Abayomi Lawal and seconded by the former Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State and House of Assembly member, Hon John Obafemi.

The motion was adopted by all the people at the gathering with a voice vote.