 Jang to Mutfwang: Resign, Contest Fresh Poll

*Calls on INEC to stop interfering in political parties’ affairs

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former Plateau State governor and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Jonah David Jang, has asked Governor Caleb Mutfwang to resign and contest a fresh election.

The former governor also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to stop interfering in the affairs of political parties.

Jang explained that during elections, it was the political parties that were voted for and not individuals.

The former governor said this at a stakeholders’ meeting of PDP while reacting to the recent defection of Mutfwang from PDP to All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Jang, since the governor had decided to quit and join another party, he should resign his position, join the new political party, and re-contest the election.

“I don’t know where we got this idea carrying people’s mandate without even thinking twice about it to other areas. And you start giving all kinds of reasons. You should first resign that position, call for a fresh election and then you can recontest in the new party. That should be the right democracy.

“Caleb Mutfwang is still the governor of Plateau State and it is we that brought him to power. Before he disposes of us, he has to complete this tenure with us. He can’t take our mandate anywhere. We campaign and voted for him. It is the PDP government that built that government house,” the former governor said.

Jang further blamed the Nigerian system that allowed indiscriminate defections of political office holders from one party to another, explaining that such attitudes negatively affect the democratic system.

“I have never seen name of any individual written on any ballot paper. It is a party that is written on ballot paper. It is party that wins election, not individuals.

“Nigeria is the only country that somebody is elected on the platform of a party and takes the mandate of that party to another party. I have never seen in a democratic country where someone wins an election and takes the mandate to another party,” he said.

The PDP leader also expressed worry over what he described as the country tilting towards a one- party system, with many governors trooping to join the ruling party, accused INEC of interfering in the affairs of the PDP.

“God forbid that Nigeria becomes one-party state. By God’s grace it will never happen. We must stand to ensure this democracy survives. We must not fail the nation. This democracy has come to stay.

“And by the grace of God, we will make it work. We will rally round with all our founding fathers and ensure that at the National level, we correct that mistake INEC is making. INEC will not kill democracy .

“PDP has not been de-registered and therefore, INEC has no right to stop any candidate of the PDP contesting election. That is not their job interfering with internal affairs of the political party. Theirs is to make sure elections are conducted properly. Court should stop interfering with political parties internal affairs.”