Court Orders Reinstatement of Prof. Igwe as MD, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court (NICN), has ordered the reinstatement of Prof. Monday Igwe, as the Medical Director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu State.

Justice Subilim issued the order to the federal government after holding that the purported termination of Igwe’s appointment was unlawful, null and void.

The court thereafter voided the appointment of Dr. Unaogu Ngozihukwu Nneka as the substantive Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu State, which was done during the pendency of the suit, for been overreaching and unlawful.

Delivering judgment in the suit marked: NICN/ABJ/130/2024, the judge held that the claimant, Prof. Monday Igwe has successfully proven his case against the defendants.

Justice Subilim specifically issued an order directing the reinstatement of the claimant as the Medical Director of the institution listed as 6th defendant, to complete his remaining three years and five months tenure of office.

In the judgment that was delivered on December 11, 2025, the court further granted an order directing the payment of the claimant’s emolument from September 2023 till date of delivery of the judgment.

Listed as 1st to 7th defendants in the suit are: the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF); Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Enugu State and the Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu State, Dr. Unaogu Ngozichukwu Nneka.

According to the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment dated December 23, 2025, Justice Subilim held thus: “From the foregoing comprehensive analysis and having carefully weighed the evidence on the preponderance of probabilities, the court finds that the claimant has discharged the heavy burden of proof placed upon him.

“The procedure adopted for the purported termination of the claimant’s appointment was arbitrary, illegal, and a fundamental breach of the mandatory statutory provisions and regulations governing his employment.

“Consequently, the termination is hereby declared null and void, and of no effect whatsoever. I so hold.

“It follows therefore, the reliefs (a) (b), (c), (d), (e), (f) and (g), as sought by the claimant hereby succeed in their entirety.

On relief (h) which is a claim of general damages”, the court held.

It added: “From the evidence before this court, the salary of the claimant was unlawfully stopped when he was suspended in September 2023. I have already made an order for the payment of all his emoluments from September 2023 to date, which addresses the specific financial loss of salary.

“However, the claimant has also suffered significant distress, inconvenience, reputational damage, and disruption to his career and personal life as a direct consequence of the arbitrary and unlawful termination of his statutory employment.

“In view of these factors, and having considered the totality of the circumstances, I hereby award the sum of N3 million.”

The court however struck out the name of AGF from the suit on the ground that the claimant was unable to establish any link of the AGF to his case.