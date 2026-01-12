 2027: Pressure Mounts on Okowa to Run for Senate 

*Agugu Anioma group endorses ex-governor, cites ‘proven commitment to leadership’

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

There’s a growing call for a former governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to return to the Senate to represent Delta North Senatorial District.

This followed his formal endorsement by the Agugu Anioma (Odi Anyi Mma), ‘a socio-political movement, harping on his outstanding record of service, integrity, and transformational leadership.

The decision and resolution to endorse the ex-governor for the 2027 Senate race was not based on sentiments but rather anchored on verifiable parameters and wide consultations with stakeholders particularly across the length and breadth of Delta North Senatorial District, the group pointed out.

Speaking during the endorsement at Ukala in Aniocha North Local Government Area at the weekend, the Convener of ”Agugu Anioma’, Hon. Louis Ogugua Ndukwe, stated that the group’s decision followed consultation with critical stakeholders.

This, he said, included traditional rulers, artisans, youths, women, market women, civil societies, and professionals, after which they concluded that Senator Okowa was best suited, given his exemplary antecedents in the Senate and as Governor of Delta State.

“Agugu Anioma stands firmly on the side of performance, credibility, and verifiable results. Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has demonstrated uncommon leadership capacity, a deep sense of responsibility to the people, and a clear vision for sustainable development.

“His achievements speak for him. We will move from door to door, unit to unit, ward to ward, local government area to local government area, to ensure that a resounding victory is achieved,” Ndukwe stated.

According to the convener, he said under the Okowa administration, Delta State recorded massive expansion in infrastructure, particularly in road construction and urban renewal, ann outstanding performance that earned him the widely acknowledged reputation as the “Roadmaster.”