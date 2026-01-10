  • Saturday, 10th January, 2026

LP to INEC: Accord Usman, Nwokocha Recognition

Nigeria | 11 hours ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to acknowledge the sack of Julius Abure by the Supreme Court, as the National Chairman of the party and accord Senators Esther Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha as National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

The party, in a communique after its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, said this would be in compliance with the rule of law and the April 4, 2025, Supreme Court judgement referenced by the commission.

The communique, which was signed by Senator Nwokocha, said the NWC unanimously adopted Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, as the National Leader of the Labour Party.

It wished its former presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who left the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), well in his future political endeavours and in his new political party.

“The NWC reaffirmed that the Labour Party remains united, indivisible, indissoluble and steadfast in its mission to build a Nigeria founded on equal opportunity, social justice, and good governance.

“Accordingly, as the party continues to monitor political developments across the country, the Labour Party remains a strong and viable political force and shall continue to operate as an independent, ideologically driven political organisation,” Nwokocha added.

The party noted the recent expressions of interest by certain individuals to contest elective positions under its platform, stating that “this growing interest reflects the increasing confidence Nigerians have in the party.”

It maintained that the congresses and the National Convention will still hold as scheduled, and urged members at all levels to actively participate in the congress processes.

“The Labour Party leadership remains committed to ensuring credible, transparent, and inclusive congresses,” the communique added.

