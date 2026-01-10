EFCC Arraigns Austrian National Over Alleged N2.28bn Currency Non-Declaration

Wale Igbintade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned an Austrian, Kavlak Onal, before the Federal High Court in Lagos over the alleged non-declaration of foreign currencies totalling $800,575 and €651,505, valued at about N2.28 billion.

Onal was arraigned before Justice Yellim Bogoro on a two-count charge bothering on failure to declare the funds as required by law.

Prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, told the court that the alleged offences were committed on December 13 during the defendant’s outward clearance at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, while he was en route to Australia.

She said Onal was arrested by operatives of the Anti-Money Laundering Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) after he was found in possession of the foreign currencies, which he allegedly failed to declare.



According to the prosecution, the alleged acts contravened Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022, and are punishable under the same law.

When the charges were read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Following the plea, the prosecution urged the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) pending trial.



However, defence counsel, Sterlin Imhemuro, who led Temilehin Olushola, informed the court that a bail application had been filed on behalf of the defendant and duly served on the prosecution.

He urged the court to remand his client in EFCC custody pending the hearing and determination of the bail application.

Responding, Buhari confirmed receipt of the bail application at about 9:03a.m. on Friday and requested a short adjournment to enable her to study the application and file a response.

After considering the submissions of counsel, Justice Bogoro adjourned the matter to January 16 for the hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending its determination.

The charges allege that Onal, on December 13 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of the court, failed to declare the sum of $800,575 to the Nigeria Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

He was also accused of failing to declare €651,505 at the same airport on the same date, offences punishable under Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022.