Court Halts Planned Doctors’ Nationwide Strike

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Industrial Court in Abuja, has stopped medical doctors in the country from proceeding with their planned industrial action, scheduled to commence from January 12.

Justice E.D. Subilim made the order yesterday, while delivering ruling in an ex parte application brought by the federal government.

While the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney-General of the Federation are the 1st and 2nd applicants / complainants in the suit marked: NICN/ABJ/06/2026, the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD), NARD’s President, Mohammed Suleiman, and Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim are 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.



It would be recalled that members of NARD had last week threatened to proceed on a nationwide strike over alleged worsening welfare conditions and systemic neglect which according to them “have affected morale and healthcare delivery”.

While the suit filed by the federal government, challenging the decision of the doctors, was still pending before the court, the complaints approached the court for an order halting the planned strike.



“Upon reading the application, the claimants vide the Motion Ex parte and the affidavit in support dated January 7, 2026, and filed on January 8, 2026; and upon hearing Maimuna Lami Shiru of Counsel to the claimants; and the Court being satisfied that this is a proper case for the grant of an interim injunction; “Is hereby ordered as follows: An Interim Order of Injunction is hereby granted restraining the defendants / respondents, servants, agents, privies … from calling, directing, organising, participating in, and embarking upon any form of industrial action including but not limited to: strike, work stoppages, go-slows, picketing, or any other form of industrial protest or disruption, as well as taking steps preparatory to any form of industrial action from the January 12, 2026, by the order of the Court.”

According to the ruling, the order shall remain in force pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice fixed for January 21, 2026.

Justice Subilim in addition ordered the service of the interim order on the respondents within seven days, and that the respondents, adding that the respondents are at liberty to apply to the court to discharge or vary the order within seven days.

Recall that the Association of Resident Doctors of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, had two days ago announced its support for the nationwide strike action scheduled to begin on Monday, January 12, 2026.

In a statement issued by Dr. Awuzie Chinemezu Donald, President; Dr. Okedinachi Enweani, Secretary and Dr. Maryam Ahmed Almustapha, PRO, made available to THISDAY on Thursday, the executive committee of the association expressed frustration over the “Federal government’s failure to honour agreements reached with NARD”, citing persistent breaches of agreements, worsening welfare conditions and systemic neglect “that have affected morale and healthcare delivery”.

It added that the strike tagged TICS (Total Indefinite Comprehensive Strike) 2.0, was driven by nine key demands, including the reinstatement of five doctors dismissed from the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja, implementation of outstanding promotion and payment of salary arrears, implementation of professional allowance with all accrued arrears captured in the 2026 national budget.

Others are: clarification by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Office of the Head of Service on skipping and entry-level issues, reintroduction of the specialist allowances, resolving the house officers’ salary delays etc.

“The healthcare system cannot function optimally when its workforce is consistently disrespected, overworked and subjected to broken agreements,” the committee stated.

The FMC doctors emphasised the association’s commitment to professional dignity and fair labour practices, urging the government to address the outstanding issues.

“This action has become inevitable due to the continued failure of the federal government to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed with NARD, despite repeated engagements, assurances and ample time provided for implementation.”