Area Council Elections: APC on Path to Victory, Says Mahmoud

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has boasted that the cohesion in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was an indication that the party will coast to victory in the next month Area Councils election.

She made this declaration at the flag-off of the APC e-registration exercise at Apo Community Town Hall, Abuja.

The minister, who addressed stakeholders, expressed delight over the exercise, describing it as a milestone in the party’s commitment to inclusiveness, innovation, and democratic consolidation.

Mahmoud also commended the APC leadership for launching the e-registration initiative, which she said demonstrated the party’s resolve to embrace technology, enhance transparency, and make participation more accessible, particularly for youths ahead of the general elections.

She noted that the APC was founded on progressive ideals, emphasising broad-based participation, internal democracy, and responsive governance.

Mahmoud stated that the e-registration was not merely about increasing numbers but about strengthening party structures, updating the membership database, and ensuring every member had a voice in shaping the party’s and nation’s future.

She highlighted the FCT’s unique role as the seat of government and a cultural melting pot, encouraging all eligible voters, including men, women, youths, and persons living with disabilities, to register as new members or update their records via the seamless process, as their involvement would strengthen the party and deepen democracy.

Mahmoud reaffirmed the party’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing the need for unity, dynamism, and a people-oriented approach. She emphasized that a strong party relied on grassroots involvement, with the e-registration marking a key step forward.

In his remarks, the FCT Chairman APC, Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, said the exercise was in line with the directive of Mr. President for the commencement of e-registration of all members nationwide.