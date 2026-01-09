FMC Abuja Doctors Announce Plan to Join Strike Over Unmet Demands

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, has announced its support for the nationwide strike action called by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), scheduled to begin on Monday, January 12, 2026.

In a statement issued by Dr. Awuzie Chinemezu Donald, President; Dr. Okedinachi Enweani, Secretary and Dr. Maryam Ahmed Almustapha, PRO, made available to our correspondent on Thursday, the executive committee of the association expressed frustration over the “Federal Government’s failure to honour agreements reached with NARD”, citing persistent breaches of agreements, worsening welfare conditions and systemic neglect “that have affected morale and healthcare delivery”.

It added the strike tagged TICS (Total Indefinite Comprehensive Strike) 2.0, is driven by nine key demands, including the reinstatement of five doctors dismissed from the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja, implementation of outstanding promotion and payment of salary arrears, implementation of professional allowance with all accrued arrears captured in the 2026 national budget.

Others are: clarification by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Office of the Head of Service on skipping and entry-level issues, reintroduction of the specialist allowances, resolving the house officers’ salary delays etc.

“The healthcare system cannot function optimally when its workforce is consistently disrespected, overworked and subjected to broken agreements,” the committee stated.

The FMC doctors emphasised the association’s commitment to professional dignity and fair labour practices, urging the government to address the outstanding issues.

“This action has become inevitable due to the continued failure of the federal government to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed with NARD, despite repeated engagements, assurances and ample time provided for implementation.

“Resident doctors remain critical to the survival of Nigeria’s tertiary healthcare system. Unfortunately, persistent breaches of agreements, worsening welfare conditions and systemic neglect have continued to erode morale, compromise training and threaten the sustainability of quality healthcare delivery.

“We remain deeply conscious of the inconvenience this strike may pose to patients and the general public.

“We call on the federal government to urgently demonstrate sincerity by fully implementing all outstanding agreements”, the statement concluded.