Nigeria Secures Pastor Egbaji’s Release from Benin Republic

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has secured the release of a Nigerian cleric, Pastor Benjamin Egbaji, who had been imprisoned in the Republic of Benin amid growing concerns over his deteriorating health and treatment in custody.

Pastor Egbaji, a businessman and religious leader from Cross River State, regained his freedom on Thursday, following a presidential pardon granted by Beninois President Patrice Talon.

The pardon, which was gazetted in December 2025, came after months of sustained diplomatic engagement by Nigeria.

Egbaji had been in detention for more than two years after being accused of various offences.

He was initially held in a hospital in Cotonou under conditions described by officials as degrading, before being transferred to a correctional facility.

His situation attracted national attention after images showing him visibly ill and restrained to a hospital bed circulated widely, triggering public outrage and diplomatic intervention.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in a statement by his media aide, Dr. Magnus Eze, said the release was the outcome of persistent appeals by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including her visit to Egbaji at a Cotonou hospital last year alongside Benin’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.

She noted that Nigeria had repeatedly requested that the cleric be allowed to receive proper medical care or be transferred home to serve his sentence.

She attributed the success of the negotiations to President Bola Tinubu’s emphasis on citizen diplomacy, noting that the protection of Nigerians abroad remains a priority under the administration’s foreign policy framework.

The approach, she explained, aligns with the Diaspora pillar of the government’s Four-Ds strategy— Democracy, Demography, Diaspora and Development — under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister disclosed that she spoke with Egbaji shortly after his release and confirmed that he was in stable spirits, though still in need of medical attention.

She added that the government would continue to support Nigerians facing legal or humanitarian challenges outside the country.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Benin Republic, Alhaji Mohammad Munir, commended Odumegwu-Ojukwu for what he described as her hands-on diplomacy and commitment to the welfare of Nigerians abroad.

He also praised President Tinubu for prioritising the safety and rights of Nigerians in the diaspora, urging continued diplomatic efforts to assist citizens detained overseas.

Egbaji’s release has been welcomed by members of the Nigerian community in Benin, who described it as a strong demonstration of effective diplomacy and regional cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.