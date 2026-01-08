448 OgunTeach Interns Receive Engagement Letters

James Sowole in Abeokuta





In a renewed drive to address shortage of teachers in public primary schools, especially in rural communities, the Ogun State Government has engaged 448 OgunTeach interns and issued them engagement and posting letters.

The letters were formally presented to the successful applicants at the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Secretariat in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Chairman of SUBEB, Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, explained the recruitment was deliberately targeted at strengthening manpower in rural schools, urging the interns to accept their postings with commitment and a sense of responsibility.

He warned against requests for redeployment, stressing that such would not be entertained.

He said, “The moment anyone calls me to seek a change of posting, we will remove the person’s name immediately. There are many others seeking this opportunity, and you should appreciate Governor Dapo Abiodun for making this engagement possible.”

The SUBEB chairman directed the interns to resume duty immediately, noting that failure to do so would lead to automatic replacement.

He also emphasized the importance of prompt submission of assumption-of-duty documents to ensure timely processing of salaries.

“We do not want your payment to be delayed. Salary processing will only commence for those who submit their assumption-of-duty documents early,” he said.

Ifede charged the interns to work harmoniously with their headteachers and colleagues, describing the engagement as a call to service rather than an entitlement.

According to him, dedication, discipline and performance would determine their chances of being considered for permanent appointment.

“Basic education is the foundation of our system. We need teachers who are determined and committed to ensuring that pupils can read, write and communicate effectively,” he added.

Earlier, the Director of Administration and Supplies at SUBEB, Mr. Femi Fatade, disclosed the selection process was strictly merit-based, adding that postings were carried out in line with the specific needs of rural schools across the state.

Responding on behalf of the interns, Mr. Adedayo Taiwo expressed gratitude to the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Governor Abiodun for the opportunity, assuring that the beneficiaries would discharge their duties diligently and in line with expectations.