  • Tuesday, 6th January, 2026

Youths Protest Rising Cases of Kidnapping in Ambrose Alli University Community

Nigeria | 14 hours ago

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin
 

Youths in the community hosting Ambrose Alli University, in Edo State, yesterday protested rising cases of kidnapping.

One of the leaders of the protest, Andrew Oziegbe, described the response of relevant authorities to the security challenges in the area as inadequate.

Oziegbe called for urgent government intervention to curb the growing wave of kidnappings and restore confidence among residents and students.

The group had last week identified themselves as students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, and announced plans for a peaceful protest.

According to them, the decision followed the recent abduction of one Akhabhe Favour and an unnamed former student union leader of the institution.

It was gathered that the incidents heightened concerns over the safety of students in and around the university town.

However, the management of Ambrose Alli University distanced the institution and its students from the protest.

In a statement issued by Principal Assistant Registrar/Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, the university said those involved in the protest were not registered students of the institution.

The statement read, “The individuals involved in the protest are not registered students, members of the University Students’ Union Government, nor are they affiliated with the institution in any capacity.

“They do not have the authorization or right to represent the university or organize activities in its name.”

Aladenika added that the management condemned any attempt to disrupt the peaceful academic environment of the university.

‎He assured that unauthorised actions would be met with appropriate measures to safeguard the institution’s interests and maintain order.

