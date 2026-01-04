From Sound to Structure, Nigeria’s Arts Industry Finds Its Economic Spine

This year, Nigeria’s arts and culture ecosystem is expected to move decisively from a phase of cultural exportation into one of economic institutionalisation. Yinka Olatunbosun writes

The groundwork for this shift was laid in late 2024 and throughout 2025 with the establishment of the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTIC). Already, this initiative is bearing fruit, repositioning the creative economy as a projected $7.23 trillion contributor to national GDP. The arts are no longer merely expressive—they are becoming structural.

In music, ceilings continue to shatter as the next generation of Afrobeats artists attains remarkable global competitiveness. While ovations grow louder, critical discourse is gradually evolving beyond the promotion of the “Big 3”—Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido—to a more inclusive recognition of trailblazing women such as Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, and Omawumi. Meanwhile, Asake, Ayra Starr, Tems, Rema, and Omah Lay are laying new foundations through unprecedented performances and international collaborations. The much-publicised Asake–Wizkid creative alliance is also widely expected to deliver defining hits in the year ahead.

One of Afrobeats’ most promising voices, Oxlade—whose career briefly faltered after the 2022 sex-tape controversy—has staged a quiet but powerful redemption. His orchestral duet with French singer Tayc, performed with the Symphonic Orchestra, became a goosebumps-inducing moment that propelled “Kulosa” to renewed global acclaim and reaffirmed his artistic credibility.

While Burna Boy and Ayra Starr continue to dominate international charts, 2026 is poised to witness the rise of “Fusion-Street” artists such as Mavo, Jamz FR, oSHAMO, and Reehaa, who are blending indigenous rhythms with global trap and electronic textures.

The Grammys will once again ignite debate as Afrobeats and Amapiano artists vie for the Best African Music Performance Award. Will Burna Boy clinch another win despite ongoing controversies? Will Davido and Omah Lay triumph with a blockbuster collaboration? Could Ayra Starr finally be rewarded for her consistency and artistic growth? Or will South Africa’s Tyla take the crown once more and brace for inevitable online backlash from Nigerian fans? Time, as ever, will decide.

Beyond music, 2026 will mark the tangible rise of “Creative Cities.” The federal government’s “Motherland 2025” initiative has entered its operational phase, with projects such as the Renewed Hope Creative City and the Abuja Creative City becoming functional hubs for film production, fashion design, and digital arts.

In the visual arts, museum revitalisation is gaining momentum. The National Gallery of Art (NGA) is prioritising cross-border mobility by launching digital pathways that allow Nigerian artists to sell directly to international markets, bypassing traditional intermediaries. The art market is increasingly “phygital,” merging physical exhibitions with digital experiences. Artificial Intelligence is being deployed for heritage restoration and the digital archiving of endangered indigenous languages, while Lagos-based galleries are adopting VR technology to enable global collectors to walk through exhibitions in real time.

Short-form video platforms—TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts—will remain dominant, reflecting Nigerians’ enduring appetite for storytelling and drama. Live shopping during streams is also gaining traction. Creators and brands are increasingly using AI for ideation, scripting, editing, and content personalisation at scale, favouring hybrid models that combine machine efficiency with human creativity and oversight.

In literary arts, digital platforms, audiobooks, and social media—particularly TikTok—are transforming content dissemination among a tech-savvy youth demographic. AI tools are being embraced for translation and content personalisation, while publishers push for authentic Nigerian narratives that reflect the country’s cultural plurality. The Nigeria Picture Book Project, for instance, aims to produce 100 high-quality children’s books by 2027, ensuring relatable storytelling for young readers. Publishers such as Cassava Republic Press continue to foreground indigenous voices.

Major cultural events will anchor the year. The 5th Lagos Biennial, themed The Museum of Things Unseen, runs from October 17 to December 18, convening Nigerian and international artists and curators. The EnjoyNigeria Expo and Festival (ENEXFEST) holds in Abuja from February 13 to 15, showcasing arts, fashion, food, music, and innovation. The Hadiza Ibrahim Aliyu Schools Festival (HIASFEST)—arguably Africa’s largest teen arts festival—returns to Minna, Niger State, from January 14 to 17 for its eighth edition.

Other highlights include Lagos Fringe, Lagos Book and Arts Festival (LABAF), Ake Arts and Book Festival, and iREP Documentary Film Festival. Azure Xperience, billed as Africa’s largest Afrobeats artist showcase, is slated for July 24 in Lagos. TOZALI – Africa Fashion and Cultural Week holds in Abuja on November 27, while the Wear Africa Expo and Exhibition takes place on April 7.

Beyond contemporary showcases, Nigeria’s traditional festivals remain vital cultural engines. These include Osun-Osogbo, Eyo, Argungu Fishing Festival, Ofala, Ojude Oba, LagosPhoto Biennale, the New Yam Festival, and the Durbar Festival, set for March. The equestrian spectacles in Kano, Dutse, and Kazaure are recording unprecedented international interest, driven by new “ancestral link” programmes targeting the African diaspora.

The conclusion of Nigerian Modernism at London’s Tate Modern in May may also trigger a symbolic “homecoming” exhibition of modern masterpieces in Lagos or Abuja.

As synergies between Afrobeats, visual arts, fashion, film, and digital storytelling deepen, Nigerian art is set to consolidate its presence at major international biennales, auctions, and museums—attracting significant investment. With this expansion comes growing demand for expertise: art and fashion critics, curators, stylists, and cultural managers will be increasingly sought after as the creative sector asserts itself as a formidable economic driver, boosting tourism and generating new employment opportunities.