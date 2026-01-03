Omokiri Tackles Peter Obi Over Criticism of New Tax Laws

Sunday Ehigiator

Former presidential aide and Ambassador-designate, Reno Omokri, has taken a swipe at former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his criticism of the newly signed Tax Reform Act, accusing him of hypocrisy and historical revisionism.

Omokri’s reaction followed Obi’s public comments faulting the tax reforms introduced by the Bola Tinubu administration, which came into effect on January 1, 2026.

In a statement released yesterday, Omokri argued that Obi lacked the moral authority to criticise the new tax regime, citing what he described as Obi’s own record of “taxing poverty” while in office as Anambra governor.

According to Omokri, poverty levels in Anambra State rose significantly during Obi’s tenure.

He cited figures indicating that the state’s poverty rate increased from 41.4 per cent in 2003 to 53.7 per cent by 2009, representing a nearly 30 per cent rise under the former governor’s watch.

Despite this increase, Omokri said Obi introduced new and heavier taxes on traders across the state.

He recalled that on June 11, 2013, traders at Eke Awka Market staged protests against the levies, accusing the government of imposing unbearable financial burdens on small-scale business owners.

He further noted that the situation escalated when about 600 traders reportedly marched to the Anambra State House of Assembly to protest the policy, temporarily halting legislative proceedings as they demanded the reversal of the taxes.

“While poverty was rising, the response was to tax the poor even more,” Omokri said, insisting that the measures worsened economic hardship for ordinary traders and market women.

The former presidential aide also referenced the Pandora Papers investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which linked Obi to offshore financial holdings.

Omokri argued that the revelation weakened Obi’s position on tax morality, especially given his criticism of current fiscal reforms.

In contrast, Omokri defended the Tinubu administration’s tax policies, saying they were designed to protect low-income earners.

He noted that under the new law, Nigerians earning below N800,000 annually are exempt from personal income tax, a provision he said would shield petty traders and low-income workers from additional financial pressure.