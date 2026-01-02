Owanta Community Emerges Champions of Ika Nation Football Tourney

Owanta community has emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Ika Nation Football Tournament after coming from a goal down to beat Omumu 3 – 1 in a grueling encounter played at the Diagbor Primary School Foothall Pitch, Owerre-Olabor in Ika North-East Local Govemment Area of Delta State.

Omumu from Ika South had taken the lead in the 27th minute but Owanta in Ika NorthEast drew level 15 minutes later. But two quick goals in the 55th and 58th minutes of the second half through eventual highest goal scorer, Destiny Isioma, hand Owanta the N1million prize money as well as a giant trophy.

Earlier, Umunede in Ika North East hammered Abavo in Ika South 4-0 to claim the third place prize

The competition powered by the Udoka Nwaeweche Foundation attracted sons and daughters of Ika extraction from within and outside the state including the member representing Ika North East in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Marylyn Okowa Daramola as well as the Commissioner for Works and Public Information, Chief Charies Aniagwu and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delta, Professor Stella Chiemeke

The head of Udoka Nwaeweche Foundation, Hon. Udoka Kingsley Nwaewche, said the competition was put together to strengthen the unity among Ika Youths as well as taking them off the streets while giving them a platform to attain global attraction.

Professor Stella Chiemeke among other speakers like Amb. Dr Oke idawene, Convener of Intergrity Group Nigeria, lauded the Udoka Nwaeweche Foundation for giving this platform to expose Ika Youths to the International Community.

The highlight of the competition was the presentation of medals to the winners.