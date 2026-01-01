Nigerians Can’t Start 2026 with More Taxes, ADC Chief, Kachikwu, Tells Tinubu

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





A former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against introducing additional taxes in the new year.

He warned that further fiscal pressure on Nigerians could deepen hardship and spark a crisis of unprecedented proportions.

In his New Year message, Kachikwu said the country could not begin 2026 with more taxes at a time when millions of citizens were grappling with the harsh effects of economic reforms, rising insecurity and declining living standards.

He noted that while the beginning of a new year is traditionally a period of hope, renewal and planning, many Nigerians were finding it increasingly difficult to hold on to hope due to worsening economic conditions.

He said, “Life has become more precarious in our nation as the toll of economic reforms and insecurity increases.”

The situation, he claimed, was worsened by what he described as a political leadership that appeared insensitive to the plight of ordinary citizens.

Kachikwu likened the suffering of Nigerians to the biblical ordeal of the Israelites in Egypt.

He warned that the president must avoid policies that could be remembered as forcing Nigerians into economic and social despair.

He acknowledged that President Tinubu inherited a fragile economy that required urgent intervention.

He, however, argued that the implementation of reforms had placed excessive burdens on the very citizens meant to benefit from economic recovery.

“Any reasonable Nigerian understands that upon assumption of office our President was confronted with a comatose economy that needed urgent surgery, but this surgery has now decapitated the legs and arms of Nigerians,” he said.

The former ADC flag bearer criticised proposed tax reforms, arguing that an already overburdened populace could not withstand additional taxation, especially in an environment where many citizens believe government revenues are not translating into improved public services.