Yuletide: NGO Supports Widows, Vulnerable Families with Food Items, Psychosocial Care

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





A non-governmental organisation, Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje Empowerment Initiatives (PEEEI), has stepped in to support widows and vulnerable families in Kabusa, Abuja, with food items and psychosocial care.

The intervention, organised as a Christmas outreach, took place at Found Favour International Academy, Angwan Bako, Kabusa, Abuja, where beneficiaries gathered not just to receive food packages but also words of encouragement and counselling.

The Executive Director of PEEEI, Mrs. Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje, addressed the gathering, while a beneficiary, Kufreabasi Effiong, spoke on behalf of recipients.

Eleje said the outreach was inspired by gratitude and a desire to give back, particularly to women, youths and the girl child, whom she described as central to community wellbeing.

“I am a product of God’s grace and mercy, for which I am ever grateful. For this great blessing, I have chosen to give back by empowering girls, women and youths to thrive economically and mentally. That is my passion, and that is what motivated PEEEI,” she said.

Eleje explained that while the organisation prioritises women and girls, its work is inclusive and designed to strengthen entire communities.

“We are an NGO with a strong interest in women, youths and the girl child. Through the youths, we also reach the boys, so we are not trying to be partial. When we empower women, youths and girls, we empower them economically and psychosocially,” she said.

Eleje said the Christmas season, though associated with celebration, often masks emotional and psychological struggles, especially among widows and families facing hardship.

“This Christmas period is meant to be a time of joy in homes. But your mental health is just as important as your physical health. That is why we focus on psychosocial wellbeing, especially for women and girls,” she said.

A former banker who transitioned into counselling, Eleje said her background informed the organisation’s emphasis on listening, empathy and emotional support, noting that hope does not always come in physical items alone.

“Bringing hope is not only about giving rice. Sometimes it is just a simple conversation,” she said.

During her engagement with beneficiaries, Eleje encouraged them to practise self-care despite the pressures of daily survival.

She said PEEEI’s activities extend beyond festive outreach, including health talks, mental health seminars, both virtual and in-person, and skills acquisition programmes aimed at helping women and youths build sustainable livelihoods.

“We organise skills acquisition programmes and work out practical ways to support them fully,” she said.

Looking ahead, Eleje said the organisation’s focus for 2026 and 2027 would remain on economic and psychosocial empowerment.

“This outreach should not be just for today; it should bring hope to people every day,” she said.

She also urged Nigerians and other stakeholders not to relent in acts of giving, while stressing that government must fulfil its responsibilities to citizens.

“Giving fatigue is real, but let us keep giving, no matter how little. As for the government, they should do what they ought to do, provide an enabling environment, address security issues, and do the needful,” Eleje said.

Beneficiaries at the outreach received food items including rice, beans, vegetable oil, tomato paste, tinned tomatoes, seasoning cubes and salt, items organisers said were chosen to help families prepare meaningful meals during the festive season.