Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Santos, Others Commend Promotion of Sports Tourism in Cross River 

*Gov Otu declares open bikers carnival

Charles Ajunwa in Calabar

The Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Martins Santos, has commended the Cross River State Government’s huge investment in sports tourism, promising to bring other ambassadors from Abuja next year.

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, yesterday, declared open the Bikers Carnival as part of programmes to mark the 20 years edition of Carnival Calabar themed ‘Traces To Time’ held at the Millennium Park Roundabout, Calabar.

Ambassador Santos, who gave the commendation yesterday at the commencement of the 2025 Bikers Carnival, said the annual carnival is a come back experience.

“I know you have been doing this for 20 years but it looks like you have been doing this for 200 or 2,000 years because of the level of professionalism. The enthusiasm makes me believe you have been doing this forever.

“For me, this is like a come back experience. The Portuguese have been in this part of the world more than 550 years ago in the 15th Century.

“We also have here names that are visible in the names of cities, caves, rivers. The geographic name you still use today, Calabar, is one of those examples. Calabar means the quiet harbour in Portuguese.

“I will come back here again. Also, I will convince other Ambassadors in Abuja, tocome here because they don’t know what they are missing. Next year, they should cancel their holidays. Usually, many of my colleagues go on holidays on Christmas and New Year. This is a very good reason for them to stay here in Nigeria, also during this season.

Earlier, Governor Otu who was represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, said he personally inspected all the routes the Bikers will be plying.

“I want to tell the whole world that Cross River State is read. I have inspected the routes the bikers are going to go through, there’re no potholes and the roads are very smooth.

“All the bikers must be properly kitted. They must be on their helmet, bike coverings should be used. Doctors and ambulances are on ground in case of any incident, and insurance also covered,” he said.

Mr. Richard Chima Nzerem, 87, a Nigerian living in the United Kingdom for past 69, described Carnival Calabar as a dream come true.

“I thought this is an occasion that will never be realised. I want to say my heart is at rest. It’s not often that one experiences this kind of thing. I am happy to witness Carnival Calabar with my son, Ejike. I hail from Imo State, but I have lived in the UK for well over 69 years. And this particular occasion, is one I will never forget. The Bikers Carnival will promote sports tourism in Cross River in particular and Nigeria in general.

Executive Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Chief Gabe Onah, thanked the Portuguese Ambassador for “coming back home” at the 20th edition of Carnival Calabar.

According to him, Carnival Calabar “is a reconnection of African communities and families, adding that it reconnects to “our past with the roles the Portuguese played with the traces of time.

Onah thanked a 12-member nation of ECOWAS Commission to for attending the 20th edition of Carnival Calabar. He also commended sponsors such as UBA, First Bank, ARISE, Globus, Indomie, MTN and others for their continued support.

Dignitaries at the event included the Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Elvert Ayambem, International Consultant to Carnival Calabar, Ikechi Uko, former Mrs Tourism, United Nations, Ebele Enechukwu and others.