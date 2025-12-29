Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu Donates 1,000 Bags of Rice to Members of Bauchi CNNPF 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated a total of 1000 bags of rice to Bauchi State Chapter of the Christian Northern Nigerian Political Forum (CNNPF), to celebrate the 2025 Christmas season and the new year 2026.

The donation which was made through the First Lady’s pet project, Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity, on Saturday was received through the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries across the state.

While flagging off the distribution of the items on Saturday, Ayuba Dogara, the Bauchi State Coordinator, Christian Northern Nigeria Political Forum (CNNPF), commended the initiative, describing it as timely and beneficial.

According to him, “We are here to flag off the food items that have been given to Bauchi State by Her Excellency, the Wife of the President, Sen. Remi Tinubu.”

He stressed, “First of all, I will want to say that the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose impact we have felt in the country, whose political vision, leadership vision, has brought stability to this nation. We are very grateful.”

According to him, “The relative peace we have in Nigeria today, is as a result of his work. His handwork has touched every citizen of this country. And it is our prayer that God in His infinite mercy will continue to endow him with wisdom to be able to steer the affairs of this nation with the fear of God.”

He also stated that, “God will continue to give him good health and insights so that together we will benefit what God has endowed this country with.”

According to him, “Okay, we have our own share, we were given 1,000 bags of rice to Bauchi State and we are planning to distribute this rice to the beneficiaries, there are groups we will distribute this rice to and we’ll distribute them to all the 20 local governments that are in Bauchi State.”

He explained: “And the distribution will go as follows and the numbers. Last year it was given earlier before now. We want to let the people know that it was some challenges that caused the delay this time.”

He added that, “I think the challenges are due to maybe logistics problems and other factors because we were given these items even before Christmas. So, but glory be to God, like the saying goes, it is always better late than never. We have them.”

Ayuba Dogara added that, “This, as far as I’m concerned, is not coming in late because Christmas is a season. So, we are still in the season of Christmas.”

According to him, “Okay, the beneficiaries are youth groups are included. We have the Kwami tin Adua (Prayer Committee), we have the women, the widows’ group, we have the women group, we have the APC EXCO, then we have the 20 local government areas.”

“Okay, I would like to congratulate the beneficiaries. For me, this is a favor that we did not merit, but Her Excellency, the Wife of the President, demonstrated that Bauchi, particularly the Christians, who are a minority in Bauchi, also benefit and have cause to celebrate the Christmas season,” he added.

According to him, “The message I have for the beneficiaries is let’s see it as God’s gift and give glory to God and thank God for Her Excellency. Pray for her, pray for good health, pray for wisdom.”

He stressed that, “As we receive these items, I want us, particularly to the local government coordinators. I want them to faithfully take these items to the beneficiaries because if you don’t take these items to the beneficiaries, what Her Excellency has done is of course amounted to nothing.”

Ayuba Dogara stressed that, “So, you are her eyes, ensure that you take it to the beneficiaries and ensure that the beneficiaries benefit from it. Thank you very much.”

Mr. Istifanus Mmanasi, APC Chairman, Bogoro Local Government Area, said that, “Honestly, we are deeply grateful, and it is difficult to even know where to begin. As Christians and as ordinary citizens, the economic situation has been very challenging for us, and at times we felt overwhelmed.”

He stressed that, “However, today’s gesture has renewed our hope. From the very beginning, when this government was formed, we believed that it would be inclusive and that Christians would not be forgotten.

“There is a saying that people remember you most at the point of their need, and at that moment, they truly understand your value.”

According to him, “Today, we feel remembered, respected, and carried along. On behalf of the APC members and beneficiaries in Bogoro Local Government, I want to sincerely thank the Government and the APC leadership for these items.”

He stressed that, “This gesture means a lot to us, and it shows that the government belongs to all of us. We truly believe that this administration is people-oriented and sensitive to the needs of the grassroots.”

Istifanus added that, “I also want to appreciate the synergy between the President and our own son, the Right Honourable Yakubu Dogara. He is our leader, our boss, and he has continued to work tirelessly for the good of the constituency, the state, and the nation at large.”

According to him, “His commitment to his people and to the party is very clear, and we believe this collaboration will bring even greater benefits to our communities.”

“To our APC members and supporters in Bogoro, I want to encourage us to remain steadfast and to key into the vision and projects of the party. Let us stay united and focused as we move towards 2027. With continuity and stability, we believe Nigeria will continue on the right path,” he added.

The APC Chairman stressed that, “Without good leadership and direction, the country would face serious challenges, but we are confident in this administration.”

He added that, “Regarding the proposed tax policy expected to be introduced in January, I understand the concerns of many Nigerians, especially at the grassroots level. However, I believe the government is fully aware of the situation on the ground.”

According to him, “Those directly responsible for the policy will explain it better and clarify its intentions and benefits. For now, we urge patience and understanding as we wait for official communication from the government.”

He concluded: “Once again, we say thank you to the government, the APC leadership, and all those who made this support possible. We remain loyal, hopeful, and committed to the progress of our people and our party.”