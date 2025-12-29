2025 Report Highlights Bet9ja Foundation’s National Impact

The Bet9ja Foundation has revealed that it spent the sum of N680 million on social impact projects in 34 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2025.

The Foundation in its 2025 Impact Report revealed that the intervention reached over 55,000 Nigerians across 34 states and FCT between the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Ada Cuomo added that in a year defined by widening social gaps and urgent community needs, the Foundation focused on interventions that directly improve daily living by delivering access to clean water, essential healthcare, education and digital skills, youth livelihoods, and opportunities through sports.

She noted: “Over the reporting period, 88 initiatives were implemented nationwide, supported by an investment of ₦680 million in projects designed for long-term community impact.

“This Impact Report is not just a record of numbers; it is a reflection of lives touched and futures strengthened.

“Our work is grounded in the belief that meaningful social impact must be intentional, measurable, and inclusive.”

Cuomo explained that the full 2025 Impact Report which is available on The Bet9ja foundation’s website at https://bet9jafoundation.org/reports highlighted the foundation’s work across five core pillars.

She said: “Community Infrastructure accounted for the largest reach, with 25 projects benefiting over 27,000 people through borehole installations, solar-powered streetlights, and flood relief interventions that improved safety, access to water, and disaster recovery.

“In Healthcare, 23 interventions reached 8,905 beneficiaries, delivering medical outreaches, hygiene drives, and equipment donations to underserved facilities, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

“Sports Development engaged 14,360 participants through 14 programmes, using sports as a platform for discipline, inclusion, and youth development, including support for para-powerlifting athletes on the global stage.

“Through Education and Digital Skills, 11 initiatives reached 3,030 students and young people, including ICT boot camps and scholarship support.

“Youth Empowerment programmes reached 1,510 young Nigerians through vocational training, SME support, and the Graduate Employability and Enterprise Summit 2.0, which recorded over 900 registrations.”

Bet9ja Foundation Marketing & Communications Manager, Omotola Oronti in a statement issued Sunday said the report marked the Foundation’s second full year of operations and underscored its growing role as a catalyst for inclusive development across the country.

She pointed out that the report reflected a strong commitment to transparency and accountability.

According to her, Data helps us tell the story of where resources are going, what is working, and how communities are benefiting. It is our way of ensuring that impact remains at the centre of everything we do

Oronti stressed that over the past two years, the Foundation has delivered 220+ initiatives, invested ₦1.2 billion, and reached 236+ communities across all six geopolitical zones.

Looking ahead, she disclosed that the foundation plans to scale its digital empowerment programmes, deepen healthcare access, expand infrastructure solutions, advance inclusive education, and strengthen partnerships aligned with ESG principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.