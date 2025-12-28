PDP Faults Kwara Gov Silence on Offa Explosion

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the state government over what it described as a lack of official response following the explosion that occurred in Offa, the headquarters of Offa Local Government Area, leaving residents anxious and seeking clarity on the incident.

The party’s position follows earlier reports on Friday that explosions rocked pars of Offa community on Christmas night, damaging property and prompting security agencies to cordon off affected areas as investigations commenced.

In a statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Adewara, the opposition party said the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration had failed to address the public or offer reassurance since the incident.

It expressed sympathy with the people of Offa, especially the Olofa of Offa, Mufutau Gbadamosi, Esuwoye I, as well as residents, business owners and communities affected by the explosion.

“It is unfortunate that while residents ran for their lives in fear and confusion, the state governor and his government were conspicuously missing in action, both physically and in communication,” the statement read.

According to the party, there had been no official explanation, no security briefing, no visible government presence at the scene, and no word of reassurance to residents of Offa and other parts of the state as of the time the statement was released.

“This dangerous vacuum of leadership has fuelled panic, rumours and widespread anxiety among innocent citizens,” the PDP said.

The party maintained that a responsible government would have promptly visited the affected area, carried out an on-the-spot assessment and provided clear information to the public.

“Sadly, in Kwara today, citizens are abandoned to social media speculation because their government has failed in its most basic duty of providing leadership in times of crisis,” the statement added.

The PDP further described it as unacceptable that the governor had not addressed the people, that no state or local government official had visited Offa to identify with victims, and that security agencies had not adequately briefed the public.

It characterised the situation as “irresponsible, insensitive and reckless governance,” particularly during a festive period when citizens should experience peace and safety.

The party called on the governor to “urgently return from Abuja, visit Offa to assess the situation, and support affected residents.”

“The governor must brief the people of Kwara on the true situation in Offa and convene a joint security clarification to put an end to the growing panic,” the statement said.

It stressed that the people of Offa deserved truth, protection and leadership at such a critical moment, rather than silence.