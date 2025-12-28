  • Monday, 29th December, 2025

Northern Christian Elders Welcome US Airstrikes, Say Nigeria Needs International Support to End Terror

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 
 The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has welcomed the United States’ airstrikes on terrorists in the North-west and faulted critics opposing the US military intervention against terrorist groups in the country.
In supporting the US intervention, the Christian elders insisted that the country urgently needs all available support to end the worsening insecurity.


 Reacting to the US airstrikes in Sokoto State, the Chairman of the association, Sunday Oibe, said Nigeria is facing an existential security crisis that requires decisive and collaborative action.
 According to him, any assistance aimed at restoring peace should be welcomed, provided the Nigerian government is fully aware and involved in the process.


 “In whatever way this help comes, as long as the Nigerian government is in the know, it is a welcome development.
 “Nigerians have been bleeding for far too long because of the activities of these criminal bandits, whom I prefer to call enemies of humanity,” he stated.
Oibe aligned his position with that of former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), stressing that terrorism must be confronted decisively and without compromise.  

“I agree completely with the position of former leader, General Babangida, that the government must root out this evil without negotiation,” he said.
 Reacting to arguments against foreign military involvement, the NOSCEF chairman questioned the logic of opposing efforts aimed at eliminating terror groups that have continued to kill innocent citizens.


 “Why should any sane mind be against rooting out these criminals by whatever means necessary?” he asked.
 “We all saw how innocent Nigerians were bombed inside a mosque in Maiduguri just a few days ago.”
 He maintained that the identity or nationality of those assisting Nigeria should not matter, as long as the objective is to end terrorism and restore peace.


 “Whether it is American, Indian, or Togolese support that will help Nigeria uproot this evil, it should be welcomed. Nigerians simply want to live freely and go about their daily activities without fear of attack,” he said.

