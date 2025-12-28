NIPCO ‘s N16m Raffle Draw Excites Motorists, Gas Users, Other Customers in Abuja 

Ejiofor Alike

As part of its renewed commitment to reward and appreciate the growing patronage by customers, NIPCO Plc has offered a whooping N16 million to motorists and gas users in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in a raffle draw.

The event, which took place at one of the company’s retail outlets in Wuse 11 in Banex Plaza, was in line with the NIPCO’s sustained efforts to boost customer loyalty and brand equity.

NIPCO’s Managing Director, Mr. Suresh Kumar, in a message at the event, expressed the management’s delight with the response to the raffle draw.

“We’re thrilled to reward our loyal customers with these fantastic prizes,” he said. “We value their loyalty and commitment to NIPCO. The company is committed to delivering quality products and services to its customers ” he said.

Suresh said the raffle draw was part of the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with customers and reward their loyalty, adding that the organisation is committed to building lasting relationships with its customers.

The raffle draw was opened to customers who purchased petrol and LPG from NIPCO’s retail outlets in Abuja and environs with draws.

Winners took home life-changing prizes, ranging from N100,000 to a staggering N5 million with Lucky Obiora from Delta State winning the N5 million jackpot, beating thousands of other participants.

The event showcased the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction with winners extolling its product quality,

Speaking on their experience, some of the beneficiaries affirmed that the event also changed their views on raffles.

A N100,000 winner, Suleiman, said, “I didn’t expect to win. The initiative encourages me to keep patronizing NIPCO.”

His sentiments were echoed by Edwin Okechukwu, who won N800,000.

“NIPCO’s gesture is timely support amid economic challenges,” he said.

Delighted with the massive interest and turnout by motorists and cooking gas users, the company asserted that it would not be averse to plans to make the event a regular feature to continually deepen loyalty and engagement.