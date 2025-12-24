Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Promote Cleaner Environment

•Abia launches first state-owned electric bus service

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, yesterday, called on African countries to do more in promoting a cleaner and sustainable environment.

Okonjo-Iweala made the call in Umuahia, Abia State, while inaugurating the Abia Green Shuttle Electric Bus Service, which saw the introduction of 20 electric buses for public transportation in Umuahia, Aba, and other parts of the State.

The WTO DG described the initiative as “extraordinary” and timely, given the global fight against pollution and climate change.

According to her, although Africa contributes only about three per cent of global carbon emissions, adding that the continent must still play its part in promoting a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

“One of the biggest things we suffer from in the world is the problem of pollution and climate change. Even though Africa contributes only three percent of global carbon emissions, all of us have to contribute to a better climate for the world,” she said.

Okonjo-Iweala expressed optimism that the Abia Green Shuttle Bus Service would mark the beginning of environmentally-friendly transport reforms in Abia.

“So the fact that in Abia State, we are doing something extraordinary in bringing these buses is just a delightful thing. I hope that this is just the beginning and we will go from strength to strength,” the WTO boss said.

She congratulated Governor Alex Otti and his team for what she described as visionary leadership, noting that the initiative would contribute to cleaner air and healthier cities, and urged the government to sustain the momentum in climate-smart development initiatives.

Launching the initiative, Otti said it was part of the state’s effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly transportation, adding that it will offer free rides to commuters in the interim.

Otti described the initiative as a bold step towards sustainability and aligning with global climate goals.

He said the project, which began as a plan to procure Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, was deliberately upgraded to electric vehicles in line with the world’s transition towards net-zero emissions.

He explained that although CNG buses are cleaner, they still emit carbon, which prompted the State to “leapfrog” into full electrification.

“Today is a special day for us in Abia State, as it defines our movement towards the future. As has been explained, the journey started with Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses.

“But then we had in mind the target that the world is headed towards, and that is net-zero emissions.

“We knew that even though CNGs are cleaner gases, they are also not without emissions. And we thought we should leapfrog and go to electric buses,” the Governor said.

He disclosed that there were challenges during the procurement process, including the need to redesign the buses to make them compliant with the needs of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“At some point, we realised that they were not PWD compliant and we had to start afresh to ensure that they were built in. And I can announce today that the 20 electric buses here are PWD compliant,” he said.

Otti further revealed that the project was nearly stalled due to delays in delivering the charging infrastructure after the vessel conveying them suffered a mid-sea accident, saying, “we had to put on our thinking caps and, somehow, we found a solution. Today we have charging stations here.”

He said the buses would begin scheduled operations immediately, with free rides for commuters until January, as part of efforts to familiarise residents with the new system.

“You get into the bus stations, you queue up. Once the bus arrives, it is first come first served,” the Governor said.

In his remarks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmos Maduka, said Abia has become the first State to officially launch electric buses for public transportation in Nigeria. He revealed that his company had proposed CNG buses to the state government and commended Otti’s insistence on electric buses.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Chimezie Ukegbu, described the launch as a historic milestone in the State’s transport evolution and attributed its success to Governor Otti’s leadership.

He noted that beyond environmental benefits, the electric bus programme would deliver long-term economic benefits including job creation, skills development among other social gains.

“This is not an end but a beginning. It is about safe routes, cleaner air, modern mobility, and a future we can all be proud of,” Ukegbu said.

The launch marks Abia’s commitment to sustainable development and modern urban transportation. It featured a test ride with Otti, signaling the start of the service.