Marwa Warns Varsity Students Against Drug Abuse, Says it Destroys Future Prospects

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has warned Nigerian youths against drug abuse, describing it as a dangerous habit capable of ruining their future and career prospects.

Marwa gave the warning on Tuesday while delivering the convocation lecture at the 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremony of the University of Abuja.

Speaking on the topic, “High Today, Lost Tomorrow: The Real Cost of Drug Abuse on Campus,” the NDLEA boss said substance abuse had moved beyond the streets and was now a growing problem within lecture halls and campuses.

He stated that the drug scene had evolved from the use of traditional substances, like cannabis, to more dangerous synthetic opioids and designer drugs, such as Colorado, Loud and Methamphetamine.

Marwa raised concerns over the increasing use of social media platforms for drug distribution, as well as the involvement of students in trafficking.

“A criminal record for drug offences is a life sentence on your career before it even begins. You cannot practise law, medicine or engineering with a drug-related conviction,” he said.

Marwa explained that drug abuse affected the brain by altering neurotransmitters, leading to poor memory and impaired critical thinking.

He added that substance abuse was often linked to cultism and campus violence, warning that arrest and conviction can permanently end professional ambitions.

Citing statistics, he said over 77,000 drug offenders were arrested in the past five years, with more than 60 per cent being young people. He also disclosed that most of the over 48,000 individuals treated in NDLEA facilities within the same period were youths.

The NDLEA chairman referenced findings from the 2018 National Drug Use and Health Survey, which showed that many Nigerians began experimenting with drugs around the age of 19, while cases involving younger teenagers were on the rise.

Addressing the graduating students, Marwa urged them to remain focused and avoid peer pressure as they stepped into the next phase of their lives.

He stated, “You are about to enter a world that is AI-powered and fintech-driven. There is no room for a clouded mind in a fast-paced environment. Choose your circle carefully. If your friends require you to be ‘high’ to belong, you are in the wrong company.”

He stressed that character was as important as academic success, urging the graduates not to sacrifice their future for temporary pleasure.

“Nigeria needs your talent, your energy and—most importantly—your sober mind to lead us into the next decade,” he added.

Marwa also called on stakeholders to intensify efforts to tackle drug abuse, stating that its effects extend beyond individuals to families, institutions, and society through increased crime and reduced productivity.

He commended the leadership of the University of Abuja for partnering with NDLEA to strengthen campus surveillance.

Marwa urged tertiary institutions to prioritise drug education during orientation programmes.

Dignitaries at the event included Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Olanrewaju Tejuoso; Vice Chancellor, Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi; Council Member, Adedeji Adefuye; as well as senior officials of the university and NDLEA.