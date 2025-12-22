Northern Youths  Allege  Persecution of Malami, Others

A coalition of Northern youth groups has accused the federal government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of what it described as selective justice and politically motivated persecution of Northern opposition figures, particularly former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Rising from a press conference held at Arewa House, Kaduna, the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups said recent actions by the anti-graft agency against Malami and other opposition leaders were not driven by a genuine fight against corruption but by an alleged attempt to silence dissent and weaken emerging opposition forces ahead of future political contests.

Comrade Ibrahim Mohamed, who is the leader of the coalition, said the North is witnessing “a disturbing pattern of intimidation and harassment” targeted at individuals perceived to be opposed to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“What is unfolding before the eyes of Nigerians is not a fight against corruption.

It is targeted persecution, deliberate witch-hunting, and a calculated attempt to destroy the reputation and political relevance of respected Northern opposition figures,” he said.

The coalition expressed particular concern over what it described as the harassment of Malami’s family members, which it said went beyond acceptable legal boundaries.

According to the group, the alleged pressure on family members was unprecedented and inconsistent with democratic norms.

“Even the families of individuals once accused of plotting coups were not treated with this level of hostility. This is unacceptable in any democratic society,” Mohammed said.

The youths warned that continued intimidation of opposition figures could undermine national cohesion and erode public confidence in state institutions.

Central to the coalition’s grievance is what it described as double standards in the handling of corruption allegations across regions and political affiliations.

The group questioned why some high-profile political figures from the southern part of the country, who have at various times been linked to corruption allegations, were not subjected to similar treatment.

Citing names such as Betta Edu, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa and Godswill Akpabio, the coalition argued that the EFCC’s actions gave the impression of selective enforcement.

“If the anti-corruption war is truly sincere, it must be even-handed,” the group said, insisting that no individual should be shielded on the basis of political loyalty or regional origin.

The coalition also referenced past public statements by the current National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, as further grounds for its call for consistency and transparency in the anti-graft campaign.

Beyond Malami, the youth groups said they were aware of alleged plans to arrest or investigate other prominent Northern political figures, including former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and former Adamawa State governor Jibrilla Bindow.

They claimed such moves were part of a broader strategy to weaken opposition coalitions, particularly within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The coalition contrasted this with what it described as the continued freedom of some politically connected individuals within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a situation it said fuels suspicion of a push toward a one-party state.

The youths also linked their political concerns to broader economic grievances, especially in agriculture.

They accused the federal government of policies that they said were hurting Northern farmers, including the approval of food imports for crops largely produced in the region.

According to them, such decisions have worsened poverty and undercut local agricultural production in Northern communities.

The coalition, has therefore, called for the immediate release of Abubakar Malami, an end to what it described as harassment of his family, and the release of other opposition figures allegedly detained by the EFCC.

It also called for a halt to selective justice and urged the anti-graft agency to conduct investigations “fairly and without political bias.”

“We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced,” the chairman declared. “We call on Northerners to rise in unity to defend our leaders, our dignity and our collective interests.”