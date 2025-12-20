PANDEF Hails Tinubu’s Oil Reforms, Demands Greater Niger Delta Inclusion, Environmental Action

.Appreciates President for Appointing Eyesan as NUPRC Boss

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has welcomed the ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, describing recent changes in the regulatory leadership as a positive step capable of repositioning the industry for growth, stability and global competitiveness.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the apex socio-political body of the Niger Delta expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as bold and well-considered appointments in the petroleum sector, particularly the naming of seasoned professionals to head key regulatory agencies.

PANDEF singled out the appointment of Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The group described it as a case of “putting a square peg in a square hole.”

According to the group, Eyesan’s track record and depth of experience in the industry place her in a strong position to drive meaningful reforms in the upstream sector.

The forum noted that Eyesan, an accomplished economist, previously served as Executive Vice President (Upstream) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), where she distinguished herself through diligence, professionalism and impactful leadership.

PANDEF said her emergence not only reflects competence-based governance but also stands as a source of pride, particularly for women in the industry.

In the same vein, PANDEF applauded the appointment of Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, stressing that the combination of competent leadership across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments signals a clear intention by the President to reposition the oil and gas sector for a “quantum leap” into the future.

The group expressed optimism that the reforms would be holistic and sustained, arguing that continuity is critical if the sector is to continue playing its central role in Nigeria’s economy and enhance the country’s standing in the global energy landscape.

However, PANDEF used the occasion to renew its long-standing call for greater inclusion of Niger Delta professionals in top positions across the petroleum industry, particularly within the NNPC and its subsidiaries.

The forum stressed that the Niger Delta, as the hub of Nigeria’s oil production, has the highest concentration of experienced professionals in the sector and should be adequately represented in leadership positions.

Beyond appointments, PANDEF urged the federal government to intensify efforts toward environmental remediation in the Niger Delta, insisting that intervention must go beyond the Ogoni clean-up.

It called for a comprehensive and sustained programme, backed by annual budgetary provisions, to address decades of environmental degradation across the region.

The forum also revived its call for the promotion of modular refineries in the Niger Delta as a means of deepening host community participation in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

PANDEF recalled the federal government’s 2018 commitment to establish a Modular Refinery Development Fund and urged that the initiative be urgently revisited to stimulate economic activities, create jobs and enhance stability in the sector.

Reaffirming its role as the umbrella body for host communities, PANDEF pledged continued collaboration with federal and state governments to mobilise the people of the Niger Delta in ensuring a conducive environment for the oil and gas sector to thrive in the national interest.