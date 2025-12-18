Mohammed: Why I Almost Resigned from Buhari’s Govt, Book Not to Defend His Era

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that he once considered resigning from the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He disclosed this yesterday in his address in Abuja at the unveiling of his books, Headlines & Soundbites: Media Moments that Defined an Administration.

The former minister offered a snippet into the book, saying readers would gain insights into some of the toughest decisions he took as minister, including a moment when he almost resigned.

The book was launched on December 17, which incidentally was the birthday of former President, the late Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed said he decided to launch the book on the occasion of Buhari’s posthumous birthday, noting that he decided to shift the date of the launch of the book from December 6, which was his own birthday, to December 17, Buhari’s birthday.

According to him, he took that decision when he resumed writing the book after recovering from the shock of Buhari’s death on July 13, 2025.

“I began writing the book in June 2025 and never imagined, even for a moment, that President Buhari would not be with us today. But here we are.

“Following the change in the launch date, I also decided to dedicate an entire chapter, the very first chapter, to paying him a well-deserved tribute. When you read the book, you will understand why.

“Let me also note that this month marks 13 years since Gen. Muhammadu Buhari wrote the foreword to my first book, Witness to History.

“Though I was not close to him at the time, I approached him to write the foreword. Not only did he agree, he was also the first dignitary to arrive at the venue of the book launch in Lagos,” Mohammed said.

He stated that the book was his personal effort, as the longest-serving minister of information and culture in Nigeria’s history, to document his work across all sectors under the ministry’s broad mandate: Information, Culture, Tourism and National Orientation.

He stated that the book, was about correcting misconceptions, providing context and sharing firsthand accounts that history could not forget.

According to him, the book offered a glimpse into how the Buhari administration showcased projects and provided communication materials for the 2023 electioneering campaigns to counter the opposition’s claim that the APC had nothing to campaign with.

“I have been asked: Did you write this book to defend the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari? My answer is simple, as the saying goes: the truth needs no defence.

“In the last months of the administration, we documented the achievements of the Buhari administration through our groundbreaking Scorecard Series. We have also created a legacy portal, pmbscorecard.gov.ng, accessible from anywhere in the world, showcasing these achievements.

“President Buhari did his best under the banner of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and left the rest to posterity, which I am confident will be kind to him.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who inherited that mandate, is also doing his best under the same APC banner, and we must continue to give him our unfettered support.

“If there is one key takeaway I hope readers will gain from this book, it is this: the way an administration communicates can define its legacy as much as the policies it implements,” he expatiated.

The keynote speaker at the occasion was former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Prof Oladapo Afolabi.

In his remarks, Afolabi identified some defects in the constitution, adding that constitutional amendment was long overdue.

He also suggested the embracing of a single term for elected executives and elimination of winner-takes-all that would accommodate opposition in government.

The occasion was graced by the family of the President led by former first lady, Aisha Buhari; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, among others.

The book was reviewed by the Chairman of THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi.