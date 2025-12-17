Ray Ekpu: Credible, Responsible Journalism Best Tribute to Dan Agbese

Dike Onwuamaeze





The former Chief Executive Officer of Newswatch Communications Limited (NCL), Mr. Ray Ekpu, has identified the practice of credible and responsible journalism as the best tribute that Nigerian journalists could pay to the former Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch Magazine, late Dan Agbese.

Agbese, one of the founders of NCL along with Mr. Yakubu Mohammed, Ekpu, and late Dele Giwa, died on November 17, 2025.

Ekpu who was a former editor-in-chief of Newswatch stated that upholding credible journalism is urgent now that journalism is in the doldrums occasioned by the arrival of new technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media gymnastics.

He stated this on Monday in Lagos in “a tribute to Dan Agbese’s admirable legacy,” which he delivered on behalf of NCL “at a tribute session in his favour (Agbese) on December 15, 2025.”

He said: “Agbese’s departure happens at a time that journalism is in the doldrums occasioned by the arrival of new technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media gymnastics, all of which have compounded the practice of credible and responsible journalism.

“The good thing is that iconic leaders of the profession such as Uncle Sam Amuka, Chief Segun Osaba, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf and other prominent members of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria and the Nigerian Union of Journalists have now approved a compass to the future.

“They have approved a new code of ethics and established ombudsman architecture for all media organisations as well as a national ombudsman committee.

“That committee is made up of eminent practitioners and scholars.

“They need our undiluted backing for the recovery of our profession from the jaws of unprofessionalism.

“That is the best tribute that we journalists can pay to Dan Agbese.”

Ekpu said that Agbese “was not just an editor. He was also a mentor and a celebrated columnist.

“Agbese’s journalism was admirably simple and simply admirable.

“His writing goal was to express, not to impress but in expressing his opinion simply and clearly, he impressed a lot of his readers who loved reader-friendly, graceful and accessible writing.

“He was not an apostle of guerilla journalism, that vile version of propaganda that some media persons introduced into the media in Nigeria some years ago.

“What we chose to practice at Newswatch was journalism, credible journalism, factual reporting because, as you know, facts are sacred while comment is free.

“It is always best to speak or write the truth unless you are an exceptionally good liar. And journalism is not about lie-telling.”

In his tribute, a veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osaba, said that he was “glad to see so many of our colleagues in attendance today.

“It shows the love and respect we have for Dan Agbese; a man of honour, a little bit introverted and a great writer.

“He wrote like a reporter: short sentences, straight and very simple in a way that a university professor will enjoy it and the plumber and the carpenter will also enjoy it. That was the style of Dan Agbese.”

“I owe him the honour to be here today to tell you that this is a man whom we hold in a very, very high esteem in this profession.

“I want his family to know that Dan Agbese is not dead. His writings are with us.”

The Editor-in-Chief of Tell Magazine, Mr. Nosa Igiebor, expressed his condolences to Agbese “on behalf of my family and all of us at Tell Magazine.

“What I know is that anyone that has experienced him, either as a friend or colleague, will tell you that he made every journalist a better version of him/herself.

“Agbese took the job of journalism very seriously and he expected everyone to be as thoroughly professional as possible.

“He is somebody who will want to make you learn and be a better reporter and a better editor. He made us better versions of ourselves.”

A member of the founding team of Tell Magazine, Mr. Dare Babarinsa, said that he had the good fortune of being the third editorial staff of Newswatch.

He said that Agbese was shy but knew how to use English language very well.

“One of the greatest gatekeepers in Newswatch was Dan Agbese. If Newswatch was regarded as one of the best newsmagazines in Nigeria and in Africa, it was because it had great men as its gatekeepers.

“It was the excellence of Newswatch and the training we received in Newswatch that made us to become what we are.

“So anytime you see us, you are also seeing a great man (Agbese) who impacted generations of journalists.

“Dan Agbese was one of the best. He made us to be very proud to be journalists,” Babarinsa said.