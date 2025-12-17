NHRC Raises the Alarm over Surge in Abductions, Rights Violations NHRCNHRC Raises the Alarm over Surge in Abductions, Rights Violations 

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised serious concerns over worsening insecurity and widespread human rights abuses across Nigeria, revealing that it received a staggering 422,942 complaints in November 2025 alone.

Speaking in Abuja at the presentation of the Commission’s November Human Rights Situation Dashboard, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, described the figures as a reflection of deepening human suffering rather than mere statistics.

According to the report, more than 800 abductions were recorded within the month, including the kidnapping of over 55 farmers from their farmlands.

Travellers, students, and worshippers were also among those abducted, underscoring the scale and spread of insecurity nationwide.

Ojukwu noted that November marked one of the most troubling periods for school abductions since the Chibok incident, citing the recent kidnappings of schoolchildren in Maga and Papiri communities in Kebbi and Niger states.

He warned that attacks on education threatened not only individual rights but the future stability and development of the country.