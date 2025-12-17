Atiku Mourns Late Bayelsa Dep Gov

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice-President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed shock and sadness at the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.

Atiku paid tribute to Ewhrudjakpor, describing his demise as the dimming of a glistering political star, nationalist and philanthropist.

Expressing deep-seated sorrow over the death of a man, who slumped to death on public duty, the Waziri Adamawa, said it reminded him that the life and time of every mortal was in the custody of the Almighty, which no man has control over.

In the condolence message released by the Atiku Media Office, yesterday, he extolled the virtues and immense contributions of the deceased to national development as a former labour activist, legislator, philanthropist and principled politician.

“His passing away is a huge loss to his family, friends, political associates, the good people of Bayelsa, and Nigerians as a whole,” the former Vice President said, praying for grace and comfort for the grieving families, friends and associates.

“The suddenness of this sad incident should also serve as a reminder for all Nigerians to do regular and routine health or medical checks to avoid calamitous consequences,” Atiku advised.