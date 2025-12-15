Troops Foil Terrorists’ Attack on Military Facility in Mairari

Linus Aleke, Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have foiled a coordinated attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Mairari, delivering a significant setback to the group’s operations in the area.

The attack, which commenced late on 12 December 2025 and extended into the early hours of 13 December, was decisively repelled through well-coordinated ground and air responses by Nigerian forces.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, disclosed that the terrorists attempted to force entry into the base using two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs).

Both vehicles were detected in time and neutralised by troops before they could reach the facility, effectively preventing any breach.

According to him, CCTV footage and on-ground assessments confirmed that several terrorists were killed during the encounter, while many others sustained critical injuries.

Surviving fighters, Uba said, were seen evacuating their dead and wounded as they fled the scene under sustained military pressure.

“In the aftermath of the failed assault, Sector 3 troops of OPHK, supported by the Theatre Command Quick Reaction Group, the Nigeria Police Crack Team, and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), conducted a comprehensive exploitation of the surrounding area.

“This follow-up operation led to the discovery of additional terrorist casualties and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and logistics abandoned during the retreat.

“Items recovered included AK-47 rifles, magazines and assorted ammunition, PKT rounds, hand grenades, motorcycles, communication equipment, combat gear, medical supplies, and other materials linked to sustained terrorist activity,” the statement revealed.

The seizures, he said, had further weakened the group’s fighting capacity and curtailed its freedom of movement within the area.