NNPC: Containment Measures Executed at Escravos–Lagos Gas Pipeline after Explosion 

Says communities, personnel safe, inspection carried out

National oil firm targets 2.06m bpd oil output in 2026, lauds PINL

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) yesterday announced that it had successfully carried out measures to contain the fire which affected a section of the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in South-West Warri, Delta State, last week.

Earlier, the national oil company had confirmed an incident involving an explosion reported at about 17:50 hours on December 10, 2025 near Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom part of the state.

Initial observations, it said, indicated a pressure drop, consistent with a loss of containment on an NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) pipeline.

It stressed that the cause of the explosion was still unknown but would be confirmed after a detailed investigation had been concluded, explaining that the priority at the time was to ensure the safety of nearby communities and the protection of the environment.

“Emergency response procedures have been activated, and we are working closely with relevant authorities and community leaders to ensure a coordinated approach to mitigate impact. NNPC Limited remains committed to the highest safety and environmental standards,” it said in a statement by its spokesman, Andy Odeh.

But giving an update yesterday, the national oil firm pointed out that containment measures had been successfully executed, ensuring the safety of host communities, personnel, and the environment, while relevant pipeline sections had been safely and securely isolated.

Although it did not indicate the cause of the explosion in the statement, the NNPC stated that a preliminary inspection involving NNPC, the Nigeria Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) technical teams, and maintenance contractors had been conducted.

“NNPC Limited is providing an update on the incident reported on Thursday, 11th December 2025, on a section of the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in South-West Warri, Delta State. Coordinated containment measures have been successfully executed, ensuring the safety of host communities, personnel, and the environment. All relevant pipeline sections have been safely and securely isolated.

“A joint preliminary inspection involving NNPC Limited, the Nigeria Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) technical teams, and maintenance contractors has been conducted at the affected site.

“NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), the operator of the network, has activated its Business Continuity Plan to manage the impact on all affected stakeholders, including shippers and suppliers,” the statement signed by Odeh explained.

NNPC said it continued to maintain open communication with host communities, state authorities, and other critical stakeholders, and appreciated their sustained support and cooperation.

“The company remains committed to the safety of its host communities, the protection of the environment, and the reliability of its operations across all assets,” the national oil company stated.

Meanwhile, the NNPC has set a 2.06 million barrels per day crude oil production target for 2026.

This is as the company and other stakeholders have commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its strengthened relationship with host communities of Trans-Niger Pipelines (TNP) in achieving the recorded success in the increased oil production.

The commendation was made during the regular stakeholders meeting with host communities of the TNP organised PINL in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In his remarks, Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office, NNPC, Mr Akponime Omojevwhe, who credited the sustained growth in the oil production to communities and stakeholders’ collaboration with PINL, noted that currently the TNP is producing optimally.

He said: “I want to sincerely appreciate all our stakeholders on this corridor because right now. We can see that the TNP is green and what that means is that the products are flowing uninterrupted.

“Secondly, I want to say that our budget for 2026 is targeted at 2.80mbpd and the budget begins from 1.84mbpd while our targeted projection is 2.06mbpd. So we want to say that even as we draw closer to next year 2026, as we have come together to ensure that the projection is going up, we want to crave your indulgence, please don’t relent”.

Highlighting the importance of stakeholders and communities in securing the pipelines, the NNPC official noted that no private security company can achieve success without their collaboration.

“The communities are a vital part of this job. So anytime we find ourselves, we must always appreciate them because the community leaders such as the chiefs, CDCs, youth presidents, women leaders, if they don’t carry out our messages to the community people, there will be nothing like green as far as the pipeline is concerned.

“So our message is clear, we appreciate you and always assist PINL efforts just as you have been doing, ” he added.

Also in his remark, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri appreciated the collaboration between the communities and PINL, stressing its impact on oil production output in the country.

Represented at the meeting by Julius Eddie, his Special Adviser on Host Communities, Lokpobiri said: “Today, all of us can testify to the production level and it’s so ambitious for 2026 that we are going to hit the target of 2 million plus barrels per day production. This will bring more money to the government and also, more money to PINL to be able to reach out to you,” he stated.

Earlier in his address, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, PINL, Dr Akpos Mezeh, said the meeting gave the company the opportunity to review its progress in the fight against pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.

He said it also availed the opportunity to celebrate, fellowship, and appreciate critical stakeholders, especially leaders of host communities for their support and commitment that have sustained the economic stability of the country.

Meanwhile, one of the host community leaders, His Majesty, King Philip Osaro-Obele, called on the federal government to carry out more development in the communities, now that there is increased revenue output from oil production.