NIMASA, TASAC Advance Regional Maritime Cooperation

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has held a high-level bilateral meeting with the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Cooperation (TASAC) aimed at strengthening regional collaboration and supporting the growth of Africa’s maritime sector. The meeting which was held on the side lines of the IMO General Assembly, also included the endorsement of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, and the Alternate Permanent Representative of Tanzania’s Mission to International Maritime Organisation, Dr. Devotha Edward Mandanda.

The MoU reaffirms the commitment of both nations to advancing maritime surveillance, developing seafarer capacity, strengthening cabotage administration, and expanding the use of digital information systems. It also outlines continuous knowledge sharing initiatives aimed at boosting operational effectiveness.

Both sides emphasised that the MoU marks the start of a new phase in regional maritime collaboration. They expressed confidence that the partnership will enhance maritime governance, improve operational capacity, and support the development of strong and resilient maritime institutions that contribute to sustainable growth across Africa.

Also at the meeting was the NIMASA Governing Board Chairman, Hon. Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, Executive Directors, and Nigeria’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the IMO, William Bwala.