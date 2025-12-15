N’Assembly Receives Petition against CAC Registrar, Refers for Further Legislative Action

Uzoma Mba

The National Assembly has received a petition against the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, prompting the House of Representatives to refer the matter for further legislative action.

The move follows allegations that Magaji unlawfully tampered with the corporate records of Jonah Capital Nigeria Ltd and Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd.

The decision followed a petition accusing the CAC boss of altering company records to favour a contending party in a protracted ownership dispute. The petition was presented at plenary by Hon. Muktar Tolani Shagaya (Ilorin West, Kwara State) during a session presided over by Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.



Shagaya, while presenting the petition, said it was signed by Kojo Mensah Ansah, who accused the CAC Registrar-General of “unlawful expropriation of shares, extrajudicial removal of directors and retrospective invalidation of corporate filings” relating to the two firms. The Deputy Speaker granted leave for the petition to be formally received and referred for further legislative action.

The controversy centres on the multi-billion-naira River Park Estate in Abuja, where a long-running ownership dispute has escalated into a major corporate and regulatory crisis.



In a statement, Jonah Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, Kojo Ansah Mensah, alleged that on 8 December 2025, the CAC Registrar-General unlawfully altered the ownership structure of the two companies, despite a pending court case and a directive from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) ordering the Commission to halt any changes.

Mensah further stated that the Solicitor-General of the Federation had previously instructed the CAC, on 24 September 2025, to place a caveat on the companies’ records while allegations of forgery against some investors were under review.

According to him, the Registrar-General ignored both the court process and the AGF’s directive before proceeding with the alterations.

He also alleged that during a meeting on 1 December 2025, attended by all parties and officials of the AGF’s office, the matter was clearly declared sub judice, contrary to claims that some investors were absent.

Mensah claimed that the individuals newly listed as directors, Olakitan Ogunmuyiwa and Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa, quickly wrote to banks, including Zenith Bank, demanding the closure of the companies’ accounts, and notified the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory of an alleged takeover. “These hurried actions were clearly designed to cripple the operations of the company,” he said.

The investors have since petitioned the National Assembly and the Attorney-General of the Federation, warning that the CAC’s actions could open the door to hostile takeovers through regulatory manipulation.

In a related development, Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd disowned Dr. Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa, describing his claim to represent the company as false and misleading.

The company stated that its lawful directors are Kojo Ansah Mensah, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Victor Quainoo and Jonah Nathaniel, adding that Ogunmuyiwa exited the firm years ago after formally relinquishing his 20 per cent shares under a binding agreement.