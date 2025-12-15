ICAN to Share 60 Years of Professional Experience with CIFCFIN

Bennett Oghifo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has said it is ready and willing to share its 60 years of professional experience with the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN).

Speaking recently during CIFCFIN’s courtesy visit to the global headquarters of ICAN in Victoria Island, Lagos, ICAN’s President, Dr. Yahaya Nma Haruna, expressed his delight on the visit even as he expressed their initial concern that the Institute may not extend a hand of fellowship to other professionals already on ground.

He said ICAN is willing to collaborate and partner with CIFCFIN and deploy its Forensic Faculty to provide guidance as a recognised leader in forensic accounting and auditing.

The ICAN President advised CIFCFIN to sustain its collaboration with other professional bodies already on ground.

In his address, CIFCFIN’s Founder/Chairman, Governing Council, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbaki, called for closer collaboration and experience sharing with ICAN.

“I commend ICAN leadership for maintaining and sustaining a high standard in the professional practice of accounting in the last 60 years. We want to collaborate with ICAN and tap from its several years of professional experience to strengthen our engagements,” he stated.

According to him, the Establishment Act of CIFCFIN does not in any way affect ICAN’s primary mandate, as forensic accounting is just one knowledge area out of 127 domain areas covered by forensics.

The two institutes reaffirmed their willingness to continue to engage and collaborate to advance the practice of Forensic and Fraud Investigation practice in Nigeria.

The courtesy visit is part of CIFCFIN’s deliberate strategic initiative to deepen collaboration and partnership with ICAN and other critical stakeholders in its drive to entrench Forensic and Fraud Investigation practice in Nigeria.

The high powered CIFCFIN delegation led by Gashinbaki had in attendance Co-Founders: Dr Johnson Oluata, 1st Vice President, Prof. Michael Ayeni as well as Dr. Isa Salifu, Registrar/CEO. Ohers include Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, Mrs. Kikelomo Abikele and Mrs. Olufunke O. Tayo.

On ground to receive them at ICAN Council Chambers, were the 61st President, Yahaya Haruna, Council members: Dr Etofolam Osuji, 1st Deputy Vice President, Hon. Nasiru Muhammad and Dr Kingsley Ndubueze alongside Dr Lanre Olasunkanmi, the Registrar/Chief Executive.