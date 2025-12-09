Globacom Acquires Additional Spectrum, Boosts Data Speed, Eliminates Congestion Nationwide

Globacom has announced large-scale upgrades to its network infrastructure, driven by major spectrum acquisitions and expanded data resources, designed to deliver faster internet speeds, wider coverage and a congestion-free user experience across Nigeria.

The initiatives, activated since Thursday, 4th December 2025 form part of the company’s strategy to build a future-proof communications network capable of supporting the country’s digital growth.

According to the company, the acquisition of additional capacity has significantly strengthened Glo’s nationwide broadband performance.

The expanded spectrum allows the network to handle greater volumes of data at higher speeds, enabling faster downloads, improved upload capability, seamless video streaming and clearer voice calls even during peak usage periods.

Globacom explained this advanced spectrum capability is being complemented by increased physical infrastructure deployment. Thousands of LTE sites installed this year are being reinforced with hundreds of new sites currently in progress.

Thousands of additional sites are also scheduled for roll-out over the next twelve months to deepen broadband penetration and strengthen indoor and outdoor connectivity in cities, towns and rural communities across the country.

Commenting on the ongoing upgrades, a company representative stated: “These new network resources are not isolated improvements; they represent a nationwide transformation. Nigerians will now experience stronger coverage, higher speeds and consistent service quality everywhere they live, work or travel.”

The operator further announced a strengthened fibre backbone across critical national routes to support the expanded network capacity.

By reinforcing long-haul and metro links, Glo is enhancing data transportation at the core of its network, thereby improving overall reliability.

This fibre enhancement is supported by upgrades to backhaul systems, including advanced microwave technology and core network optimisation.

According to the company, these improvements will help eliminate congestion nationwide, resulting in more stable browsing, enhanced voice clarity and smoother digital experiences for millions of users.

Alongside its technical expansion, Glo is deepening its commitment to sustainability with the rollout of hybrid battery power systems across numerous sites. The greener model reduces dependence on diesel, while also improving network uptime and cost efficiency.

Reaffirming its customer-focused direction, another senior official of the company stated: “Our promise is straightforward: world-class connectivity at pocket-friendly prices. Every Nigerian should have access to fast, reliable and affordable communication, and our network upgrade ensures exactly that.”

Globacom emphasised that customers will continue to enjoy affordable data and voice tariffs, loyalty rewards, special youth and SME packages, as well as exclusive entertainment offerings on GloTV.

The company encouraged subscribers and potential customers to take advantage of the enhanced service capabilities, noting that the upgraded network will empower education, business operations, entertainment, e-commerce and digital innovation nationwide.

With stronger spectrum capacity, broader coverage, faster speeds and nationwide congestion resolution, Glo affirmed that the new improvements mark the beginning of a more advanced digital experience for Nigeria.