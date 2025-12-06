Top Four Nollywood Movies at Cinemas This December

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

December is often highly anticipated in the film world, with the diverse movies Nollywood has in cinemas. It promises a season full of entertainment, fan favorites stars, and unforgettable stories. From comedy to epic to drama and action thriller, Nollywood has lined up several must-watch films this season. Here are the top four anticipated Nollywood films set for release in December 2025

King of Boys 3 – Kemi Adetiba

Long-awaited King of Boys 3 is scheduled for release on December 25, 2025. While the official subtitle is ‘The Beginning of the End’, anticipation for this film is at a record high following King of Boys 1&2. Directed by Kemi Adetiba, the film is expected to continue the political and social themes from the previous installments. Directed by Kemi Adetiba, Sola Sobowale will return as the lead character, Eniola Salami.

Behind The Scenes – Funke Akindele

Produced by Funke Akindele and co-directed by Tunde Olaoye, “Behind The Scenes” is a drama that centers on what goes on behind the spotlight. Described by the box office Queen as a deeply personal project, the movie digs beneath the glossy surface of success to explore the emotional costs of ambition, influence, and public expectation. “Behind the Scenes” opens in cinemas December 12. The cast include Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, and Tobi Bakare.

This Is Not a Nollywood Movie – Wale Ojo

Barely 24hrs in cinemas nationwide, heralded by a glittering premiere, the meta-comedy follows a struggling Igbo filmmaker trying to stage a comeback after several career disappointments. The situation spirals into a “mad and zany” when the director himself is kidnapped. Aims to deliver “bucketful of laughter”, the movie plays with Nollywood itself as a subject. Written, directed by Wale Ojo, and produced by Boma Akpore, with an all-star cast including Bimbo Akintola, Hanks Anuku, and Julius Agwu.

Colours of Fire – Niyi Akinmolayan

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, this adventure/fantasy drama had left audience on the edge of their seats with the teaser. The fantasy film follows the lives of two rivals whose affair causes chaos within an empire. Some of its sterling cast members include Uzor Arukwe, Osas Ighodaro, Ibrahim Chatta, and Gabriel Afolayan. “Colours of Fire” will open in cinemas on Christmas Eve.