Tinubu, Kano Residents Celebrate Elder Statesman Tanko Yakasai at 100

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Mallam Tanko Yakasai, a Kano-born politician, as a shining example and consensus builder who consistently advocates for national cohesion, peaceful coexistence, and democratic consolidation.

This was just as hundreds of people converged on the city yesterday to celebrate Yakasai in an event filled with historical significance, resilience, and enduring good health.

A special prayer was held at the Juma’at mosque near his Yankaba residence, seeking Allah’s blessings for his good health and steadfast spirit.

In a special tribute, Tinubu described Yakasai as the last man standing, born a hundred years ago in Kano City who exemplifies a purposeful life, carving out a meaningful legacy despite humble beginnings.

Recalling Yakasai’s activism during colonial rule and the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU), Tinubu said the elder statesman maintained an abiding faith in the country and its development by playing several significant roles, including serving as state commissioner in Kano under Military Governor Audu Bako and as Special Assistant on National Assembly Liaison to President Shehu Shagari during the Second Republic.

“In celebrating Baba Yakasai today, I am not only celebrating the man and his personal achievements, but also a century of dedicated service to freedom and democracy and many years of supporting me and the progressive cause.

“I am pleased to join family, friends and associates to celebrate the life and commitment of Alhaji Tanko Yakasai as he turns 100 on December 5,” President Tinubu stated.

In an interview with journalists shortly after the prayers, his son Salihu Tanko Yakasai, described his father’s life as an extraordinary life, one filled with historical significance, resilience, and enduring good health.

“Today, my father, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, marks 100 years on earth. A full century. He has witnessed colonial rule, the struggles that shaped Nigeria’s independence, and the many victories and trials that followed. In many of these defining moments, he wasn’t just a witness, he was a key player,” he explained.

Another renowned politician, Mallam Abba Dabo, described Yakasai as a great personality who contributed immensely to the nation’s development.

“This is a man whom God has spared to reach a hundred years today. He is very gifted, with a great intellect, a unique personality who has interacted with many people and participated in events that have shaped this country.”

In his brief remarks, Yakasai thanked the Almighty Allah for sparing his life and expressed gratitude to Nigerians, especially those who turned out in large numbers to attend the occasion.