Shettima: Traditional Institutions Are Irreplaceable, Will Be Preserved Under Tinubu 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima yesterday reiterated the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to the preservation and protection of traditional institutions in the country.

According to him, traditional rulers, the closest to the grassroots, are the leaders and fathers of the society, and their institutions outlive every administration.

Shettima gave the assurance during the 45th Anniversary of the Emir of Gumel, HRH, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Sani II, and the inauguration of Gumel Central Mosque in Gumel local government area of Jigawa State.

The Vice President stated that the tenure of every elective political office holder ends after eight years but the traditional institutions remain.

“Therefore, we must respect them, we must take care of them, and we must preserve as well as protect the institution,” he added.

Shettima, who congratulated the Emir of Gumel for celebrating his 45th anniversary in good health, prayed Almighty God to spare the life of the traditional ruler to witness his Golden Jubilee and centenary celebrations.

“I am quite glad to be back home. Gumel is home. Founded in 1750 by Danjuma, this Emirate has a rich history. When Danjuma died in 1754, he was succeeded by his son, and our royal father who is celebrating his 45th anniversary as the Emir of Gumel is the 13th Emir of Gumel. He is a graduate of Political Science.

“He was a Commissioner in the cabinet of the late former governor of old Kano State, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, before he was elevated to the throne of his ancestors. May Allah continue to bless him with good health and may his reign be long.”

Shettima also paid glowing tribute to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, saying the Sultan “is truly a leader worthy of emulation by us all.

“He (Sultan) is a symbol of our unity. Last week, he was in Kaduna. Hardly a week passes without the Sultan criss-crossing the length and breadth of this country building bridges. Your Eminence, we are very grateful to you. May Allah bless you with sound health and long life,” the Vice President said.

Shettima also applauded the Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, for cultivating 10,000 hectares of wheat, which, according to him, is more than what the entire 18 northern states cultivated.

“Your Excellency, we thank you; we are mightily proud of you. May the Almighty Allah continue to strengthen our unity and understanding, ” VP Shettima said.

Earlier, Governor Namadi thanked the Vice President for honouring the invitation by the Jigawa State Government and Gumel Emirate to grace the 45th Anniversary of the reigning Emir of Gumel and the commissioning of Gumel Central Mosque.

“Your Excellency, we are deeply grateful to you for honouring us with your presence at this historic ceremony. On behalf of the Government and good people of Jigawa State, especially the people of Gumel Emirate, we thank you most sincerely for your unwavering commitment to the progress and development of our dear state,” Namadi said.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Abubakar III, preached unity, tolerance, and mutual respect among all Nigerians irrespective of their religious and cultural diversity.

The Sultan, who congratulated the Emir of Gumel for marking his 45th anniversary celebration, commended the Vice President for his dedication and commitment to the preservation of traditional institution, peace, unity and development of the country.