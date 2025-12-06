PSC, Stakeholders Harmonise Plans for Recruitment of 50,000 Police Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has convened a strategic meeting with key stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Police Affairs, and the Federal Character Commission, to streamline preparations for the recruitment of 50,000 new police personnel.

The meeting, the Commission said, aimed to ensure that the recruitment exercise is transparent, credible, and guided by the principles of fairness, equity, and merit.

In a statement by the PSC’s Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Kalu, the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), reaffirmed the Commission’s resolve to deliver an open and inclusive recruitment process that will strengthen the capacity and diversity of the Nigeria Police Force.

Represented by the Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Nigeria Police Force Matters, DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), Argungu expressed commitment to working collaboratively to safeguard the integrity of the recruitment exercise.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya, expressed optimism about the process and pledged continued collaboration.

Kalu noted that stakeholders at the meeting agreed on several key resolutions, including strict adherence to Federal Character principles to guarantee equitable representation across all states; deliberate efforts to enhance gender inclusivity by encouraging qualified female applicants; and the implementation of a transparent, technology-driven process designed to minimise interference and boost public trust.

All participating agencies, he said, are committed to working together to uphold the integrity of the recruitment exercise and promote national unity.

The PSC assured prospective applicants and the general public that the process will be conducted with the highest level of accountability and in line with relevant laws and guidelines.

Kalu added that further details and timelines for the recruitment would be announced in due course.