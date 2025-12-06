  • Saturday, 6th December, 2025

Nigeria is Safe, Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Declares

Contrary to the widespread narrative that Nigeria is suffering mass insecurity, a former Prime Minister of Britain, Mr. Boris Johnson, has declared that the country is safe.

He made the declaration on Thursday in Owerri, Imo State, at the first economic summit organised by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He said from when he landed in Lagos, through his night at a hotel and his movement to Owerri,  there was nothing to suggest that Nigeria was unsafe.

Johnson disclosed that he was almost persuaded not to make the trip to Nigeria for the Imo Economic Summit by those who kept on instilling fear in him that insecurity was prevalent in the country.

“Well, I told them I gonna go anyway, and here I am safe.  I feel perfectly safe, the streets are also safe, “he said.

The former UK leader announced that he has discovered that Nigeria also upholds the rule of law, arguing that a country that respects the rule of law and has relative security is ripe for investment.

A statement yesterday, quoted him to have commended Governor Uzodimma for his massive road infrastructure, his focus on sustainability electricity, and digital empowerment of human resources.

According to him, the digital empowerment of youths was the way to go as the society will in the nearest future depend on Artificial Intelligence for economic transformation.

He described Uzodimma as a visionary and transformational leader who is focused on the future by unleashing the economic potential of the state.

