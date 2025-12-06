How Samuel Isong is Powering Nigeria’s Logistics Sector

When it comes to moving high-value assets and VVIPs across Nigeria, the margin for error is zero. Few understand this better than Samuel Isong, the dynamic Akwa Ibom entrepreneur and CEO of Ride With Me Logistics. Having successfully managed two vastly different, high-stakes assignments—the multi-city Davido ‘5ive’ Album Tour and the first-ever African visit by the President of Burger King—Isong offers a unique perspective on the complexities of world-class logistics in the Nigerian context.

The Contrast: Corporate Protocol vs. Homegrown Star

Isong identifies the single biggest logistics challenge as managing the profound difference in protocol between an international corporate executive and a beloved local superstar. “For the Burger King President, everything had to be on point: security, transportation, and a security reconnaissance (recce),” Isong explains. “Because this was his first visit as a foreigner, the logistics performance would play a major role in his overall experience of Nigeria. We couldn’t afford a single hitch.”

Conversely, the planning for the Davido Tour was operationally different: “For Davido, planning was a lot easier because, one, he’s homegrown, very easy to work with,” Isong notes, adding that the star’s association with a major car brand also streamlined certain elements. However, even with a homegrown star, securing success required rigorous adherence to process: “We had to get all the clearances from the security agencies involved and take them through the schedule.”

The Adaptability: Experience and Communication

The success of Ride With Me Logistics in mastering this extreme operational versatility came down to two key factors: experienced personnel and communication. “We ensured that we brought in our experienced team members who have worked with us at other tour projects, including the Odumodu Black Campus Tour, CKay Campus Tour, Hennessy Artistry, Young Jonn Campus Tour, Jameson City Takeover and Chivas Tour amongst many others,” Isong states. This deep well of practical experience allowed the team to adapt quickly to the contrasting demands. Crucially, the team prioritised transparency. “We also ensured that we had proper and open communication, a core need, especially in this business,” a principle that proved vital whether coordinating a multi-state convoy or a tight corporate schedule.

The Dividends: Cementing a Top Spot

Successfully executing logistics for clients of this caliber—bridging the demands of global commerce and national entertainment—has fundamentally redefined the market standing of Ride With Me Logistics. The professional wins have already translated into tangible business growth, cementing the company’s place at the top of the Nigerian logistics sector. “We have started seeing dividends and calls for investments even without pitching. These successes have cemented our place at the top spot,” Isong reveals.

This legacy of trust, built on flawless execution for both a global food giant and a Nigerian music icon, solidifies Samuel Isong’s firm as the benchmark for secure, versatile, and professional VVIP logistics in Nigeria, paving the way for his ultimate goal of building a global product that services Africa.