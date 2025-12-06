Group Delivers Emergency Relief to Attack Victims in Plateau Community

Sunday Ehigiator

Operation Blessing (OB), the humanitarian arm of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) Africa, has launched a major disaster relief intervention in Gyambwas community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, following a deadly wave of violent attacks that left hundreds of Christian families displaced.

The recent assault on the community saw dozens of homes set ablaze, forcing families to flee with virtually nothing. Many survivors, now struggling with the loss of shelter, food, and livelihoods, are in urgent need of humanitarian support as they attempt to rebuild their lives amid trauma and uncertainty.

In response, Operation Blessing has begun distributing essential relief materials to 150 affected households in Gyambwas. Each family is receiving a food box weighing approximately 34 kilograms, carefully packaged to sustain a household of six for up to two weeks.

The organisation is also providing non-food items designed to help families regain a sense of stability after the destruction that uprooted their lives within hours.

Beyond material support, OB is offering trauma-healing sessions for survivors. The sessions aim to help victims process the psychological and emotional toll of the attack and begin a journey toward recovery and spiritual renewal.

Speaking about the gesture, the Head of Operation Blessing Nigeria, Rev. John Kalma, noted that, “Our mission is to bring hope where hope feels lost. These families have endured unimaginable trauma. Through this relief effort, we want them to know they are not forgotten; that the global Christian community stands with them.”

Gyambwas is one of several communities in Plateau State grappling with recurrent attacks targeting Christian residents. The Operation Blessing media team is currently documenting the ongoing relief work, capturing stories of survival, courage, and faith for global awareness.

Operation Blessing reaffirmed its commitment to supporting persecuted and vulnerable communities across Nigeria through compassionate, Christ-centred humanitarian initiatives.