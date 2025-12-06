  • Saturday, 6th December, 2025

Group Delivers Emergency Relief to Attack Victims in Plateau Community

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Operation Blessing (OB), the humanitarian arm of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) Africa, has launched a major disaster relief intervention in Gyambwas community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, following a deadly wave of violent attacks that left hundreds of Christian families displaced.

The recent assault on the community saw dozens of homes set ablaze, forcing families to flee with virtually nothing. Many survivors, now struggling with the loss of shelter, food, and livelihoods, are in urgent need of humanitarian support as they attempt to rebuild their lives amid trauma and uncertainty.

In response, Operation Blessing has begun distributing essential relief materials to 150 affected households in Gyambwas. Each family is receiving a food box weighing approximately 34 kilograms, carefully packaged to sustain a household of six for up to two weeks.

The organisation is also providing non-food items designed to help families regain a sense of stability after the destruction that uprooted their lives within hours.

Beyond material support, OB is offering trauma-healing sessions for survivors. The sessions aim to help victims process the psychological and emotional toll of the attack and begin a journey toward recovery and spiritual renewal.

Speaking about the gesture, the Head of Operation Blessing Nigeria, Rev. John Kalma, noted that, “Our mission is to bring hope where hope feels lost. These families have endured unimaginable trauma. Through this relief effort, we want them to know they are not forgotten; that the global Christian community stands with them.”

Gyambwas is one of several communities in Plateau State grappling with recurrent attacks targeting Christian residents. The Operation Blessing media team is currently documenting the ongoing relief work, capturing stories of survival, courage, and faith for global awareness.

Operation Blessing reaffirmed its commitment to supporting persecuted and vulnerable communities across Nigeria through compassionate, Christ-centred humanitarian initiatives.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.