Enugu Council Boss Launches ‘Operation Kwechiri,’ Patrol Vehicles to Fight Insecurity

.Deploys 320 vigilantes, set to build command and control centre for Uzo-Uwani

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Following in the footsteps of the Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, the Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Chijioke Ezugwu, has launched ‘Operation Kwechiri’, a special security force to further strengthen the war against insecurity in the council.

As part of the security package, Ezugwu also launched four security vehicles, comprising one Hilux gun truck, three Sienna vans and 25 motorcycles to the local Neighbourhood Watch, a strategy designed to keep the 16 political wards in the LGA under a 24-hour security surveillance.

Speaking during the event to inaugurate the security arrangement and equipment at Nkpologu Ward on Thursday, Ezugwu described ‘Operation Kwechiri Special Security Squad’, as an effort to complement the giant strides of the Governor Mbah, whom he said, had shown the political will and also made huge investments in the security sector to make the state one of the safest in the country.

He cited the governor’s effort to include the construction of a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre matched with AI-enabled cameras mounted across the Enugu State for full surveillance, setting up of the state’s Distress Response Squad, a special police unit powered by over 150 security vehicles as well as the recent launch of high-tech equipments like high-impact drones and patrol vehicles to strengthen the war against insecurity.

“Today, we are following in our governor’s footsteps through the launch of ‘Operation Kwechiri.’ ‘Operation Kwechiri,’ as the name clearly demonstrates, represents our resolve not to allow any space for insecurity, crime and criminality by whatever name it goes. It represents our determination to continue to take the war to the agents of darkness.

“’Operation Kwechiri’, is a security operation designed to further guarantee the safety of the people of Uzo Uwani at home, on our farms, and roads. The word ‘Kwechiri’ is an Igbo term adopted to reflect the resilience, doggedness, tenacity, and unflinching efforts of our security personnel, comprising the Council’s Neighbourhood Watch, the State Forest Guard, and other federal security agencies to protect our citizens.

“To complement the state government’s efforts in tackling insecurity, especially in rural areas, we have deployed an additional 320 vigilante men, who have been trained for the task ahead.

“We have purchased four security vehicles; one Hilux van, three Sienna vehicles and 25 brand‑new motorcycles, along with other security gadgets to aid this operation.

“We remain undeterred in protecting the lives and property of Ndi Uzo-Uwani. As I always say, I am ever ready to lay down my life for the people of Uzo-Uwani, which is why I do not sit in the comfort of my office to give orders. I lead the fight into the thickest bushes to ensure that we bring criminals under the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

He said the council would construct Uzo‑Uwani Command and Control Centre to digitally monitor security at home and on farms, clearing of the flanks major roads, such as Adani‑Opanda‑Nkpologu-Obimo Road, Uzo‑Edem‑Nrobo‑Abi‑Nimbo Road, and the Uvuru‑Ukpatta‑Umulokpa Road to boost security.

Ezugwu added that the council was also waging war on unemployment, empowering over 1,000 youths, and ramping up agricultural production.

He also commended the efforts of all security chiefs in Uzo‑Uwani, the Neighbourhood Watch and State Forest Guard for their resilience and sacrifices that keep Uzo‑Uwani secure and peaceful.

Inaugurating ‘Operation Kwechiri’, Governor Mbah, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant Security, Mr. Vincent Onyeabor, commended Ezugwu and expressed joy at the highly improved security situation in Uzo-Uwani presently, recalling challenges faced in the area at the inception of his administration.

“Ezugwu does not just talk, but works his talk. We have been receiving complaints from the Neighbourhood Watch. Today, we can see the support, empowerment and other things being provided to aide your operations,” he stated.

On his part, the Chief Security Officer, Government House, SP Osondu Ifeanyi, told journalists that the chairman had revved up the momentum in the war against insecurity.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Frank Anioma, while lauding the council chairman for his quality style of leadership, admonished the local security operatives to deploy the items properly.

Speaking, the Area Commander, Nsukka Zone, Stephen Gudu, expressed delight over the efforts of the chairman in tackling insecurity and encouraged the security operatives in the LGA to justify the security investment.