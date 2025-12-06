CIMA Collaborates with Nigerian Varsities on CGMA Programme

The world’s largest accounting and finance membership body, AICPA and CIMA, have collaborated with Thomas Adewumi University and Landmark University to provide their accounting and finance students access to the CGMA Finance Leadership Programme, a remote, digital self-paced learning programme.

The CGMA Finance Leadership Programme is a guided learning and assessment route to completing CIMA’s CGMA Professional Qualification and earning the CGMA designation.

A statement noted that with the help of real-life case simulations, it teaches a mix of finance, accounting, business, people, leadership and digital skills that will be required to build successful careers.

Associate Director–Nigeria at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the global alliance formed by AICPA and CIMA, Ijeoma Anadozie, said: “We are proud to partner with Thomas Adewumi University and Landmark University to help nurture accounting, finance, and business talent in Nigeria. Through the CGMA Finance Leadership Programme, students will gain critical, globally recognised skills to help them stand out in a competitive job market, and prepare them to build successful, sustainable careers.”

With traditional in-person tuition and examination methods being challenged by digital acceleration, the CGMA Finance Leadership Programme provides instant online access for aspiring business and finance leaders to learn the knowledge and competencies needed to succeed in the contemporary business world.

Students can start their CGMA journey at an appropriate entry level alongside their university studies, building on existing educational achievements, credentials, and professional experience. Upon successfully completing the programme and fulfilling the practical experience requirements, students will earn the prestigious CGMA designation and become CIMA members.

The CGMA is a well sought after certification across the world, including in Nigeria. Only recently CIMA awarded 235 accounting and finance professionals in Nigeria with their Chartered Global Management Accountant certificates and their CGMA designation at its 2025 convocation ceremony held in Lagos.

The certification gives holders access to over 170 job markets because of its global recognition. Other benefits of the programme and certification include equipping holders with skills such as accounting knowledge, risk management, business leadership, decision-making, performance evaluation, and financial analysis that prepare them for senior management roles. It also grants them access to a global network of business and finance leaders, as well as providing them with career support and continuous professional development.

CIMA has continued to provide Nigerian students access to its global certification through partnerships and key initiatives, among which is the yearly CGMA Business Leader Challenge, a fast-paced and vibrant regional business competition among university students aimed at aspiring finance and business leaders. The Challenge, currently ongoing, offers young Nigerian talents a valuable platform to sharpen their business acumen, strengthen their leadership and decision-making capabilities, and enhance their critical thinking and creative problem-solving skills, while showcasing their potential as future finance and business leaders.